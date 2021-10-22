Alec Baldwin: Woman died after actor Alec Baldwin fired propeller pistol on film set, filmmaker injured





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – US actor Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol that killed a cinematographer and injured the director on set in New Mexico, US law enforcement said Thursday. The incident happened on the set of “Rust” in the southwestern state of the United States, where Baldwin stars in a 19th century western. Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot dead when a gun was discharged by Alec Baldwin,” the Santa Fe Sheriff said in a statement.

Hutchins, 42, was taken to hospital by helicopter but died of her injuries, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and receiving treatment. No charges have been filed over the incident, which is under investigation, with witness interviews ongoing. A production spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that “the accident” involved the misfiring of a blank propeller pistol. A spokesperson for the sheriff told the publication the director was in “critical condition.” The incident took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe that is popular with Hollywood filmmakers. Movie sets usually have strict rules on the use of prop weapons, but accidents have happened. The most famous, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died during the filming of “The Crow” after being shot dead by a weapon supposed to fire blanks. Baldwin co-produces the film and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder and who runs away with him when the boy is ordered to be hanged for the crime. The 63-year-old posted a photo earlier Thursday on Instagram apparently showing him on set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt. “Back in person at the office. Blimey… it’s exhausting,” he captioned the photo, which was posted hours before the incident. Baldwin has been on television and in movies since the 1980s. Having starred in a number of prominent films including “The Hunt for Red October” and two iterations of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, Baldwin has voiced animated characters in hits like “The Boss Baby”. He attracted new fans with his longtime portrayal of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” a character that angered the former president but earned Baldwin a Primetime Emmy. “Rust” also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernaturals”) and Travis Fimmel, best known for playing Ragnar Lothbrok in “Vikings”. The Bonanza Creek ranch where Thursday’s incident took place has hosted productions such as “Hostiles”, “Cowboys & Aliens”, “3:10 to Yuma”, “Appaloosa” and “Longmire”.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/woman-dead-after-actor-alec-baldwin-fires-a-prop-gun-on-movie-set-film-maker-wounded/articleshow/87198027.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos