Why Hollywood teams give mixed reviews of the new contract

After the union representing the Hollywood crews finally reached a deal on a new contract last week, International Alliance of Theatrical Employees President Matthew Loeb proclaimed it to be a Hollywood end and a sign that our members stand firm.

The three-year provisional contract on behalf of 40,000 film and television workers who belong to IATSE averted what would have been a devastating national strike and the first in union history in 128 years.

It’s the best deal since 1996, said cinematographer and former Local 600 president Steven Post, referring to the local camera merger. We got everything we asked for.

Other union members, however, were reluctant and even accused their leaders of capitulating in front of powerful Hollywood studios.

An Instagram page which over the summer became a forum for crew struggles and helped spark a wave of support for a historic strike-permission vote was inundated with complaints from frustrated workers when the The deal was announced last Saturday.

They congratulated each other without even speaking to us first, said Kathleen McAuley, a Los Angeles-based film and television editor and member of Local 700 who intends to vote against the contract. We just held a huge hand. And we just folded.

The vastly different perspectives provide a window into the changing dynamic within the union that represents cameramen, makeup artists, set decorators, editors, handles and others who work in Hollywood below the line.

Crew members and union experts say the rifts reflect a growing rift between young activists, who are quick to take their demands public on social media, and veteran union leaders who have traditionally avoided confrontations with the studios and kept dissidents online.

What we are seeing now is a divide between the union leadership and the grassroots membership, said Steve Ross, professor of history at the University of Southern California who specializes in Hollywood unions. From the point of view of the leaders, they seem to have a good understanding here. … But for the workers … the people are exhausted. What they say is no longer just a question of money.

This week, IATSE detailed the details of the proposed contract and held meetings with members to answer questions and explain highlights.

To be ratified, the agreement must be approved by majority vote. While it is not clear how many will vote against the contract in the coming weeks, the union has not announced when the vote will begin, IATSE leaders are confident the deal will be ratified.

The goals we have been pursuing for decades have been achieved in these negotiations, Loeb said in an email to The Times. At the moment, the documents between the union and the employer are being drafted, so deciding prematurely is a mistake. Read it, discuss it with your management and colleagues, and get your questions answered.

Loeb did not respond to criticism of how the contract was communicated to members, but said he was not surprised by some of the backlash.

Our members are active and that’s what gives us the power, he said. Their conditions of employment had to be addressed and his solidarity which motivates our ability to do so.

The proposed contract includes: annual salary increases of 3% (some lower paid members will see increases of up to 60%); improvements in conditions and remuneration on streaming productions of up to 30%; and Martin Luther King Jr.’s party watching. It guarantees 10-hour rest periods between daily shoots and for the first time 54 hours on weekends, widely seen as a major concession by studios. Plus, it increases penalties for businesses that don’t offer lunch breaks.

Despite the gains, some members said the proposed contract does not go far enough to cut long hours, strengthen union health and pension plans and raise wages. Some critics, for example, note that the 3% wage increases, while in line with those of other unions, are lower than the inflation rate of 5.4%.

James Duhon, a director of photography based in Dallas, Texas, said he intends to vote against the contract. While the guaranteed weekend rest period is welcome, he said the plan leaves open the possibility of 74-hour work weeks.

Do you really want this? Nope. Difficult pass. Moreover, for the African American community, Juneteenth is still not on the table for the days off and that MLK is finally recognized in 2021 is upsetting, said Duhon, who is black.

Los Angeles-based makeup artist Cici Andersen shares concern over 2-hour days and also plans to vote against the deal. People want a cap on how long they work per day so you can just shower and do the laundry, Andersen said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also fueled some of the tensions within the union, as producers have pushed teams to their limits to make up for time lost during shutdowns.

The health crisis has also increased concerns about the state of their health services. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers agreed to cover a deficit of nearly $ 400 million in health and pension plans, but opposed increasing the residual payments that fund the plans, a sensitive point for some members.

McAuley, the film’s editor, said she was concerned that health and pension plans would only be guaranteed for the duration of the contract.

I didn’t join the union to have to worry about how our health care will be funded every three years, McAuley said.

Loeb defended the deal, saying quality of life issues were high on the union’s priority list.

The protection terms we negotiated establish a defined weekend with the studios for the first time in the United States, Loeb said. They provide for severe penalties in the event of non-compliance with meals and breaks. The improvements are very important.

Loeb added that the union bargaining committee had determined that a fight against the residue would likely result in a protracted dispute. We funded the benefit plans without benefit reduction and at no additional cost to members.

Perhaps it was inevitable that some union members would be disappointed with the deal. In order to secure a strike authorization vote, the IATSE spent weeks mobilizing its members for a possible walkout, a campaign that took off at the local level and perhaps created expectations that union leaders didn could not answer.

This is a very special moment in union history right now, where people are paying more attention than ever before, Andersen said. It is an opportunity for leadership to learn from young people with leadership abilities in the same way that we have looked at and admired them.