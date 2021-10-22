A look at tragic accidents on set from Hollywood to Bollywood





In a tragic incident that took place during the filming of Joel Souzas Rust, Alec Baldwin missed a pistol shot on set, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the director. The incident brought back into dialogue the multiple bizarre incidents that occurred on film sets that claimed their lives.

According to the Associated Press, there have been 43 deaths on US film sets since 1990, with around 150 cast or crew members who also suffered life-changing injuries. However, the figure has been closer to 37 since 2000. Several similar accidents have also occurred on Bollywood film sets. Aejaz Gulab, general secretary of the Mumbai-based Movie Stunt Artists Association, said in a statement last year that an elaborate system was in place to ensure the safety of stuntmen who are often at the cutting edge of danger. In the event of an accident, the association takes over.

These misadventures, although fewer in number, continue to occur. Here is a list of some of the most tragic incidents on film sets.

Brandon Lee, actor, martial artist and son of late legend Bruce Lee, died in 1993 in an accident that tragically echoes that of Rust. While filming, Brandon was hit by a .44 caliber bullet in a death scene. The weapon was supposed to be filled with blank cartridges. However, the autopsy revealed that a real bullet entered his body near his spine. It turned out that the weapon used had already fired a cartridge which caused a cartridge to lodge in the barrel. During blank shots, the cartridge was thus dislodged and released. He died after an unsuccessful six-hour surgery.

One of the most infamous incidents on the set of Hindi films has to be the one on the sets of Manmohan Desais Coolie in 1982. While filming an intense fight scene with Puneet Issar, Amitabh Bachchan was accidentally hit and hit the table he had to jump onto and was therefore seriously injured. He was rushed to hospital and then flown to Mumbai where doctors even announced him “clinically dead” before being put on a ventilator. The actor had to undergo several surgeries and took months to recover from what fans across the country are calling his rebirth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/entertainment/bollywood/tragic-on-set-accidents-alec-baldwin-hollywood-bollywood-coolie-brandon-lee

