Gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on film set kills cinematographer, injures director

This aerial video image provided by KOAT 7 News, shows Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officers responding to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting in a film from Bonanza Creek, Ranch, located near Santa Fe, NM, on Thursday 21 October 2021. Authorities say a woman was killed and a man injured Thursday after being shot by a gun on a film set outside of Santa Fe. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was receiving emergency care at another hospital. (KOAT 7 News via AP)

SANTA FE, NM Actor Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol on the set of a western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the film was injured and authorities are investigating what happened.

Rust’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there had been an accident involving the misfiring of a prop pistol with blanks. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Rios said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was fired and how. No immediate charges were laid.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin, 63, was seen outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday in tears, but attempts to elicit comment from him were unsuccessful.

Propeller pistols fire blank, gunpowder charges that produce a flash and bang but not a hard projectile. But when the trigger is pulled, the paper or plastic padding is ejected from the barrel with sufficient force to be lethal at close range, as was found to be the case with an actor’s death in 1984. In Another accident on set in 1993, actor son of martial arts star Bruce Lee was killed after a bullet was left in a propeller pistol.

In this September 21, 2015 photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a press conference at United Nations Headquarters. An accessory firearm unloaded by the veteran actor, who plays and produces a western film, killed his director of photography and injured the director on Thursday, October 21, 2021 on the film set outside of Santa Fe, NM , the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office mentioned. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig, file)

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff, the Sheriff’s Department said. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment.

Details are unclear at this time, but we are working to find out more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event, International Cinematographers Guild President John Lindley and Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement. .

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2 p.m. to the Bonanza Creek ranch film set after 911 calls described a person shot there, said Rios, the sheriff’s spokesperson. The ranch has been used in dozens of films, including the recent Tom Hanks Western News of the World.

This investigation remains open and active, Rios said in a statement. No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be questioned by detectives.

Hutchins, a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, worked as cinematographer on the 2020 action film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello. She was named a rising star by the American filmmaker in 2019.

I am so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on set, Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer said on Twitter. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.

Manganiello called Hutchins an amazing talent and a great person on his Instagram account. He said he was lucky to have worked with her.

Baldwin previously teamed up as a producer with Souza on the 2019 film Crown Vic, which starred Thomas Jane as a veteran Los Angeles police officer in a manhunt for two violent bank robbers. . Souzas’ first credited film, Hannas Gold of the 2010s, was a scavenger hunt adventure starring Luke Perry.

Production was stopped on Rust. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database. The teenager runs away with his longtime grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy was sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the movie The Crow. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

A Twitter account maintained by Lees Shannon’s sister said: Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a blank weapon while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the series. TV Cover Up.