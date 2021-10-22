Kate Beckinsale says ‘super high IQ’ hasn’t helped her career





Hollywood isn’t exactly known for producing intellectual heavyweights. And Kate Beckinsale, 48, thinks her “very high IQ” may have “crippled” her career in Tinseltown. The intelligent British actress who was educated at the University of Oxford and currently stars in “Guilty Party” on Paramount + made the bold statement during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, revealing that she had an IQ of 152. According to Health Line, the average person has an IQ between 85 and 115. Beckinsale’s score of 152 places them in the top 1% of the population, meaning they are considered “highly gifted.” But the “Underworld” actress says intelligence hasn’t been a bonus. “Every doctor, every person I’ve met said to me, ‘You would be so much happier if you were 30% less intelligent. »» Beckinsale said jock shock. “It’s not good for me, however. It really doesn’t help me in my career. I just think it could have been a handicap actually. Beckinsale studied French and Russian literature at Oxford, before dropping out to properly pursue her acting career. The London-born beauty who still speaks Russian fluently moved to the United States in the late 1990s. Despite being a big name in Hollywood and having won roles in “Pearl Harbor,” “Serendipity,” and the “Underworld” franchise, Beckinsale failed to match the success of some of her contemporaries. Beckinsale is a big name in Hollywood, but she failed to match the success of some of her contemporaries. Getty Images The self-deprecating star said she had her mother tested for her IQ when she was younger and may have “burned some brain cells” in the years since. Beckinsale is on the mend after being hospitalized in Las Vegas last month. The stunning injured her back while filming her new movie, “Prisoner’s Daughter” in Sin City. She then revealed how she injured herself while trying to put on a pair of leggings in her hotel room. Kate Beckinsale says her “very high IQ” may have negatively impacted her acting career in Hollywood. NY Post composite photo Beckinsale recently told James Corden: “After doing eight or nine hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings … it was like some kind of broken guitar string and everything was horrible.” I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit. I could not do anything. Kate Beckinsale goes blonde as Beth Burgess in the new Paramount + series “Guilty Party”. CBS / Paramount +

