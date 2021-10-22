Readers come up with ideas for the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern building – and what the new owner thinks (and why he’s not buying Reds Pizza)

By Miles Maguire

TJ Rodgers is a billionaire businessman who has come to the rescue of several local institutions, including the Ardy & Eds Drive In and the Oshkosh Country Club, but his latest venture – the rehabilitation of the Daily Northwestern building – has failed. not based on a desire to give back. to his hometown.

I’m not a big altruist, he said in an interview. I’m not a fan of the term give back.

He credits his upbringing in the Midwest to helping him get an Ivy League education at Dartmouth College and a doctorate at Stanford University, and he believes the values ​​that were instilled here helped propel his career in the Silicon Valley.

But he doesn’t intend to revive the Northwestern Building just to look at it or to have it serve as a monument or memorial.

It can’t be a toy or a trinket, he says. It must be a functioning business. I am looking for something that is needed and a viable business for Oshkosh.

He’s considered a few options, like a boutique hotel, commercial office space, or some sort of bar / restaurant, but he hasn’t made up his mind yet. I am still embryonic in my thoughts.

In an interview, he made it clear that he would welcome feedback from the community. With that in mind, the Oshkosh Examiner mounted an online survey this week to see what uses readers might consider for this 90-year-old neoclassical monument. Almost 80 readers responded within days.

The property Rodgers purchased consists of four plots: the ornate main building; an annex warehouse which, according to the real estate listing, was formerly owned by Oshkosh Bgosh; and two parking lots, one on either side of Waugoo Avenue.

Most survey respondents said they expected the site to end up supporting a mix of uses, with the idea of ​​a boutique hotel at the top of the list.

A theme that came up frequently was the idea of ​​creating a destination space that would draw people to the city center. Some ideas included a dining hall or an entertainment venue.

The Northwestern building is a great opportunity to focus on areas of entertainment and education / culture interspersed with shopping and maybe even a cafe / cocktail bar / bistro that will help promote traffic, one person wrote. .

I live in the neighborhood and envisioned an Oshkosh Public Market concept modeled on what the Milwaukees Public Market has to offer with a local accent, Oshkosh, another said. Maybe something that combines efforts with the Farmers Market during the winter months and also offers various dining / wine bar type options and small scale entertainment possibilities.

One of the most striking interior features of the building is the two-story lobby, which can easily be thought of as a bar or restaurant. Survey respondents said their top three choices for this space would be fine dining, casual dining, or bistro.

Food can also play an important role in shopping in the renovated building. Respondents indicated that their top two choices for retail were cafes / bakeries and specialty food / drink.

If some of the space is converted to offices, the best choices would be art / design studios, co-working spaces, and non-profit offices.

Most respondents said they didn’t like the idea of ​​converting the building to affordable housing, which matches the current use of the former Post-Crescent office in Appleton. Instead, they envisioned market-priced housing primarily aimed at a younger population, 25-34 year olds, but also appealing 45-55 and 55-70 people.

The plots Rodgers bought were last sold, in 2017, for $ 550,213 and had a fair market value of $ 306,700, according to city land records. But Rodgers accepted a much higher price, $ 2 million.

Rodgers explained his assessment, saying he estimated the new use of the building would generate 20 jobs. According to his calculations, it takes about $ 100,000 to create a single job, which equates to $ 2 million for the total jobs he anticipates.

Rodgers lives in the notoriously expensive region of Silicon Valley south of San Francisco. When he compares California real estate prices to Wisconsin prices, everything in Oshkosh is a steal.

When Rodgers looked at the building that became the TJs Harbor Restaurant, the owner insisted he wouldn’t take a dime under $ 235,000. The structure was not in great shape, Rodgers thought. But he knew that on the West Coast, a scratch house, which would be demolished and replaced, could sell for $ 800,000.

In his mind, $ 235,000 was a very reasonable price for what has become a very popular restaurant on Highway 45 overlooking Lake Winnebago. This view in California is worth $ 10 million.

In the case of the Northwestern Building, we saw an underutilized architectural treasure, Rodgers said. He was well taken care of, but he was not going anywhere. We decided to buy it.

Rodgers said he will take his time with the building to ensure the end result is top notch. Well, get through the winter and work on our plans, he said.

One of the things to do is restore the building to the level it was when it was built, he added.

On the Waugoo Avenue side of the building, three two-story windows were blocked. In addition, an interior water-stained hanging roof covers a pair of 50-foot-long art deco skylights, he said.

When computer technology was introduced into the building, some floors were raised to accommodate cabling and cooling. They put a raised floor with a crappy carpet on a stone floor, Rodgers said. Where those rooms connected to executive offices, they cut six inches from the paneling of beautiful wooden doors, he said in dismay.

There are crimes against architecture, Rodgers said. Would fix them.

Renovations can take a year, Rodgers said. At the end of this year, then were going to have an idea. Now, have a plan for what you’re going to do with it.

Another factor in the schedule is that Gannett Co. Inc., current owner of Northwestern, has a renewable lease for a significant portion of the space.

When Rodgers takes on a project, he says he’s committed to doing it right. With the Northwestern building, he feels the same motivation and he is convinced that the end result will be something to be proud of.

Oshkosh has great builders and craftsmen, much better than we have in California, he said.

Rodgers said he had spent more time in his hometown in recent years because he had more flexibility in his schedule now that he had left Cypress Semiconductor, the company he had founded and turned into a $ 2 billion a year business.

While he has other projects to work on, he is not, contrary to rumor, interested in reopening Reds Pizza, the recently closed Oregon Street restaurant that was also famous for its roast chicken and fish fry.

But just because Rodgers doesn’t like pizza. In fact, he wrote a cookbook on pizza and installed Italian wood-fired pizza ovens in his California home, 60 feet underground in his basement and in his Oshkosh residence.

The reason he’s not interested in the Reds has more to do with what Rodgers considers great pizza. I’m a big fan of high quality, thin crust pizza, which I think can become an art form, he said.

Rodgers has long considered bringing such a product to Oshkosh, but he has yet to find the right formula.

I tried different angles, he says. But buying reds is not one of them.

Image of TJ Rodgers used under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike License.