Review “Becoming Cousteau”: a documentary by Jacques Cousteau sings an ode to the oceanic explorer and his twentieth century climate warnings





Cousteau discovered the ocean at a relatively early age, before recognizing its possibilities as “an immense and totally virgin domain to explore”. This spirit of adventure eventually led him to become “an inventor by necessity”, creating the Aqua-Lung to facilitate deeper and deeper dives.

Director Liz Garbus illustrates how cinema and the media transformed the French explorer into an international figure and celebrity synonymous with the seas, first through his films (which he opposed being called ” documentaries, ”preferring“ real adventures ”) and later“ The Underwater World of Jacques Cousteau, ”an extremely popular ABC franchise in the 1960s and 1970s championed by pioneering producer David L. Wolper.

Amid the contradictions of his career, Cousteau accepted sponsorships from energy companies and mapped the ocean for them, before becoming a passionate advocate for the environment, including promoting the first Earth Day in 1970, after seeing the pristine surroundings he visited already begin to fade and suffer.

In a telling point, his darkening vision of the planet’s future bled into his TV shows, so much so that ABC felt the austere tone was dropping ratings for “Undersea World”.

“Becoming Cousteau” is shallower in terms of its subject’s personal life, bringing to mind his relationship with his wife Simone – a major player in his work who preferred to stay off camera – and bringing his sons into the operation, including the devastating impact of Philippe’s son who died in a plane crash in 1979. Cousteau remarried almost immediately after his wife’s death, remaining a passionate advocate for the oceans and the environment until his death in 1997. For those too young to remember, the film shows how much Cousteau was admired in his day, as he answered schoolchildren’s questions, while also rekindling the thrill and impact of his TV documentaries (or “real adventures”) before entire chains were devoted to bringing such dishes into living rooms. “I am miserable out of the water”, thinks Cousteau at the beginning of the film, with some of his writings read by actor Vincent Cassel. Presented by National Geographic, “Becoming Cousteau” enjoys the feeling that his warnings are more timely than ever, having too often gone unnoticed as he walks the Earth and ventures beneath the waves. “For although we are strangers in your silent world, to live on land we must learn from the sea,” wrote John Denver in his musical ode to Cousteau and his crew, “Calypso”. Garbus exposes what Cousteau wanted to teach us. What we have learned could be another matter. “Devenir Cousteau” will premiere in select theaters on October 22.

