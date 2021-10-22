Haunted Trails, Ghastly Alice and a Farewell to Blackwater Railroad (for now)





Ashley Scherer and her mother, Nikki Scherer, discover a frozen Goose Lake after a magic trick along the Enchanted Forest Trail at Goose Lake Park in 2016 (Bob Hallinen Archives / DNA) Haunted and enchanted trails Wizards, ghosts and other Halloween spirits take to the trails of Goose Lake this Friday and Saturday. This annual outdoor event offers two types of experiences for children and families. The Haunted Trail is the spookiest option, with plenty of surprises to delight older kids (ages 9 and up; two early rides provided). Afterwards, there will be music on the beach with a food truck and heated barrels. Tickets $ 10 at myalaskatix.com. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, October 22. The friendly Enchanted Trail will feature forest fairies, knights meeting, and hidden wizards and elves. Tickets $ 10 at myalaskatix.com; children 2 and under are free. There will be games, music on the beach and fire barrels. 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday 23 October. Register in advance for a 15-minute time slot. Shuttle bus transportation is available; costumes welcome. At Goose Lake Park (3220 E. Northern Lights Blvd. and UAA Drive; see Facebook for more details) Blackwater Railway Company at Williwaw After more than a year, the all-time favorite Blackwater Railroad Company is returning to the Williwaw scene. Word is, this will be one last chance to catch the supremely dancing folk-rock band live for a few months. Opening of the Roland Roberts Band. Tickets are $ 10 in advance and $ 15 at the door on eventbrite.com. 21 and over. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday 23 October. Show attendees must be fully immunized or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Temperature checks will be carried out at the door. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry and their ticket will be refunded. Masks and social distancing encouraged. (609 F St.; williwawsocial.com) The frightful Alice In this world premiere production from the TBA Theater, a folk tale becomes terrifyingly real when three families are terrorized by a vengeful spirit summoned by young girls struggling with powers beyond their control. Recommended for ages 10 and up or those who can handle a good scare. Written and directed by Anchorage playwright Wayne Mitchell. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22-Oct. 31, with an additional performance at 10 p.m. for Halloween. At APU Grant Hall. Tickets from $ 8 to $ 14. (4101 University Drive; tbatheatre.org) Face masks must be worn over the nose and mouth inside Grant Hall and inside the theater before, during and after the performance. Haunted Bookstore Halloween Party There will be a magic show, face painting, costume contest, food trucks and more at Black Birch Books in Wasilla. Most of the event will be held outdoors, so dress appropriately for the weather. $ 5 per person. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 22-23. Medical masks are encouraged. (2901 E. Bogard Road, Wasilla; see Facebook for more details) Samhain Fire Festival Join the Celtic community in Alaska in celebrating Samhain (pronounced SOW-in), the Celtic New Year, via a Zoom presentation. Performers will include Rogues and Wenches, The Samhain Fire Dancers, hammered dulcimer player Kade Bissell, Midnight Sun Selkies and more. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes and create backgrounds to suit the Under the Celtic Seas theme (or just a Samhain theme). It’s $ 5 to participate, with gift boxes available from $ 20 to $ 30. 7 pm-10pm Saturday 23 October. Details and ticketing on eventbrite.com. Burlesque halloween Sweet Cheeks Cabaret is back with Nightmare on Cheek Street, a sassy Halloween review. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday October 22-23, as well as October 29-30 in the theater under The Broken Blender. $ 24 at centertix.com. (535 W. Third Ave.; See Facebook for more details) Dedication of the book Tom Kizzia Tom Kizzia, author of the bestselling Pilgrims Wilderness, has released a new book, Cold mountain trail, which explores the history, region and people of the McCarthy-Kennecott Valley. Chat with the author and get a copy or a few signed. 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 23, at Title Wave Books. (1360 W. Northern Lights Blvd.) Victoria Barber, [email protected]

