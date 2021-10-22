Where to eat in Disney World: new restaurants and experiences

A date at Walt Disney World is most magical when there is a delicious meal. Now you have even more choices with new restaurants and dining experiences at Walt Disney World. Some restaurants are brand new, others are reopening for the first time in almost two years. So where to eat in Walt Disney World? Read on for a list of new Disney restaurants with tips on which ones are best for each type of occasion.

New table service at Disney Restaurants

Site: EPCOT

Best for: Special occasions

Walt Disney World’s most anticipated new restaurant is literally out of this world. Space 220 is a fully immersive restaurant located at EPCOT.

Imagine how impressed your date will be aboard a space elevator to travel 220 miles above Earth to dine in space. Only Disney could create a place like this. After exiting the space elevator, you’ll enter a modern dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook space – keep an eye out for special Disney and Star Wars moments that could only happen in space .

Space 220 offers a prix fixe menu for adults and children for lunch and dinner. Prices are $ 55 for adults for lunch, $ 79 for adults for dinner, and $ 29 for children for lunch and dinner. A lounge is also available, with à la carte ordering. You will need a reservation to dine at Space 220 or check in upon arrival to see if there is walk-in availability for the show.

Site: Disney Contemporary

Best for: Breakfast, lunch and dinner voucher or walk-in lounge

For many Disney fans, it was hard to let go of The Wave, a popular restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary. But now that Steakhouse 71 has opened in its place, many are rejoicing. Located on the first floor of the Contemporary, this casual steakhouse takes its name from the opening year of Walt Disney World, which is now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Steakhouse 71 offers a menu of high American classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

So far, it has received excellent reviews and strikes the right balance of laid-back sophistication, which makes it both accessible and special. Any Disney fan will love the decor and details that pay homage to Walt Disney World’s early years. Even the menu reinvented the favorites of that time.

The specialty cocktails are not to be missed, especially the Tequila Sunrise for Two – perfect for a date night with Herradura Reposado Tequila, POG Juice, simple rosemary syrup and homemade grenadine. Lounge seating is also available on a first come, first served basis. The space is much brighter than its predecessor.

Site: EPCOT

Best for: A relaxed international meeting

It’s a momentous occasion when a World Showcase pavilion expands. The EPCOT France Pavilion now houses a new arena, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and a new restaurant. La Crêperie de Paris offers the opportunity to enjoy relaxed French cuisine in the most accessible restaurant in the pavilion. There is also a window for snacks and drinks.

Order a savory pancake, known as a galette, with gluten-free buckwheat, or satisfy your sweet tooth. Or, instead of choosing between the two, go for the prefix option allowing you to have a soup or salad, a savory pancake, a sweet pancake and a drink.

New Disney Dining Experiences

Site: Contemporary Disney Resort

Best for: Special occasions

One of Disney’s best-known restaurants now offers a limited-time dining experience. Perched on the top floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, California Grill offers one of the best atmospheres in Walt Disney World. This signature restaurant has been a popular Disney hangout for decades, thanks to its panoramic views of Magic Kingdom and Bay Lake.

In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, a special menu is offered. This fixed price menu includes 3 courses (starter, main course and dessert) for $ 89 per adult and $ 39 per child under 10 years old. Highlights of this special menu include the California Grill Sushi Classics Trio Blue Crab California Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Spicy Kazan Roll, as well as the Beef Filet with Oak. The homemade artisan style duck orange pizza is a recreation of an original menu item from the days of the restaurant when it was known as the top of the world.

Main Street Confectionery – newly redesigned

Site: Magic Kingdom

Best for: The sweetest date

Treat your sweetheart to the sweetest Disney date. Head to Main Street Confectionery just inside Magic Kingdom for a dose of old-fashioned storytelling candy. The classic Disney candy store has just reopened with a whole new look, while keeping in touch with its classic roots. The modern space allows customers to move in a better flow.

Keep an eye out for details and a heartwarming story of the store’s origins. The big hit with the new confectionery offerings is the do-it-yourself specialty popcorn. You can choose from a variety of popcorn flavors as a base and add toppings like chocolate syrup, marshmallows, cookie crumbs and more.

Trader Sam’s Grog Cave – recently reopened

Site: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Best for: A date of tropical refuge

Fans of Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto are thrilled with the reopening of this enchanted tiki bar at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. This special interactive tiki bar has an updated menu and some tweaks. Any couple who want to spend an evening with delicious rum cocktails and a unique atmosphere must take a trip here.

Just be aware that parking can be difficult as officially, only guests with a restaurant reservation or hotel reservation can park at the Polynesian Resort. Make sure you have your photo ID at the security checkpoint and explain that you are heading to Trader Sam’s.

BOMA Flavors of Africa – recently reopened

Site: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Best for: An adventurous date

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is worth a visit, even without a Disney Park ticket or overnight stay. With a confirmed restaurant reservation, you can park at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, and you can explore the exotic resort at your leisure before or after your dining experience. This means that you can see the incredible African animals of the savannah and experience the cultural exhibits in the lobby.

It’s worth mentioning that BOMA is one of the only buffet restaurants to have reopened as a buffet, while most have reopened as a family experience.

Listening room – recently reopened

Site: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Best for: Bites and drinks at the bar

One of Walt Disney World’s most adorable atmospheres can be found at the Tune-In Lounge. This small lounge is part of the 50’s Prime Time Cafe. Both locations have a nostalgic feel with detailed decor, old TVs, and cast member interactions you won’t find anywhere else. Arrive early to sit down before they fill up and enjoy fantastic libations and a bite or two.

Brown Derby Lounge – recently reopened

Site: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Best for: Aperitifs and drinks

Brown Derby Lounge is perhaps my favorite lounge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This open-air lounge offers some of the same premium cocktails and fare you’ll find inside the Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant. Except here you don’t need a reservation and you can opt for small bites rather than a full starter if you prefer to stay light.

Brown Derby Lounge reopened a few months ago, but it was only for take out drinks. Now you can always order take out and walk around the park, have a drink in your hand, or just sit and relax for a while. Tables are first come, first served.

50th anniversary food and drinks

In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, over 150 different specialties, drinks and treats are available throughout the resort. Keep an eye out for all quick service and table service outlets for specially designated 50th anniversary items.

One of my favorite drinks for the 50th anniversary is the Magical Beacon cocktail made from 1908 Empress Gin. The celebration has only just begun, so you’ll have plenty of time to try out the new treats together.

How to plan your Disney dinner date

Make a Park Pass reservation if you dine at one of the theme parks

Make a dining room reservation, they can fill up quickly

Food allergies and special requests: notify your server immediately

Plan your budget; experiences marked “special occasion” can cost between $ 50 and $ 80 per person

Dress Code: All Disney restaurants are pretty laid back when it comes to dress code, but it’s still good to dress a little once in a while

Soon Disney World restaurants

The Return of Hoop Dee Doo Review

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Salt and Straw Ice Cream at Disney Springs

All photos are by Laura Byrne, unless otherwise noted.