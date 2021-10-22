Corus Entertainment declares quarterly dividend for Class A and Class B shareholders





|

TORONTO, 22 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) today announced that its board of directors has declared quarterly dividends of $ 0.06 per class B share and $ 0.05875 per Class A share payable on December 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. The aforementioned dividends are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation. The Corus Board of Directors reviews the dividend on a quarterly basis. Shareholders are entitled to receive dividends only when such dividends are declared by the board of directors of Corus and there is no right to a dividend before that. Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada and who are not currently participating in the Corus Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“the Plan”) may elect to participate in the Plan by completing a registration form which can be obtained from the Company’s plan administrator, the Company. TSX Trust Fund, on its website at www.astfinancial.com/ca-fr/ or by calling 1.800.387.0825. The Plan allows eligible holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares to acquire additional Class B Shares by reinvesting cash dividends paid on their respective shares. Beneficial non-registered shareholders who are residents of Canada and who wish to join the plan should consult their broker, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold Class A shares or Class B shares. The Board of Directors of Corus confirms that the Company will distribute the shares purchased on the open market without a discount from the average market price to participants enrolled in the plan, as determined in accordance with the terms of the plan. There were 3,412,392 Class A Voting Shares and 204,954,666 Class B Non-Voting Shares outstanding on September 30, 2021. Corus Entertainment Inc. reports are in Canadian dollars. About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high-quality brands and content on platforms to audiences around the world. Attracting audiences since 1999, the company’s multimedia offerings portfolio includes 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, software from animation, technologies and multimedia services. world-class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of blockbuster script and unscripted content. The company also owns an innovative full-service social digital agency, completo.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading provider of 2D animation software Toon Boom, and children’s book publishing house, Kids Can. Press. Corus’ premium brand list includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTOIRE, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News,Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105 and CFOX, as well as the widely distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick +, the Global TV app and Curiouscast. For more information visitwww.corusent.com. Show original content: SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

The above press release has been provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group and do not necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.walb.com/prnewswire/2021/10/22/corus-entertainment-announces-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-year-end-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos