Cinemas reopen in Mumbai, the hometown of Bollywood

Bombay (AFP) The pandemic has torpedoed the industry around the world, but films have a special place in Indian culture, with stars enjoying almost divine status and people often lining up to watch the same film multiple times. Lockdowns and a devastating increase in coronavirus cases in April and May have pushed Indians away from the big screen, putting dozens of small cinemas into bankruptcy and squeezing production companies hard. Instead, many Indians have turned to streaming platforms such as Netflix, which has seen a subscriber boom and hosted the releases of some new Bollywood films. Only a few theaters took advantage of the clearance to open on Friday, showing older footage as well as the new James Bond and American superheroes “Venom,” and punters were few in number. “I’m a movie buff and have been waiting for this day for a long time. The last movie I saw was in 2019, before the pandemic started. I’m too excited to be back,” said Smer Sagar, 18 years old, cool to see “No time to die”. The industry is hoping that a slew of new big-budget movies – some made months ago but unreleased – will bring back the good times.



Lockdowns and a devastating increase in coronavirus cases in April and May took Indians away from the big screen SUJIT JAISWAL AFP The huge delay will start showing from Diwali weekend – the festival of lights in early November – with “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Biryani forbidden Bollywood, India’s Hindi-language film industry, was worth $ 2.5 billion in 2019 and is the most prolific in the world. Movies in other languages ​​are also a big deal. Maharashtra state and its capital Mumbai are among the latest to reopen theaters, multiplexes and auditoriums, but for the industry it is “very, very important,” the analyst told AFP. Komal Nahta film trade. “Maharashtra contributes around 20 percent of total Indian cinema revenues and Bombay (Mumbai) is the nerve center of Bollywood,” Nahta said. Occupancy is capped at 50% and no refreshments can be served, a far cry from the pre-pandemic days when moviegoers of large multiplexes would be served biryani and ice cream in their seats. Film buffs should wear face masks at all times, but if staff are to be fully vaccinated, there is no vaccination requirement for members of the public.



While staff in newly reopened theaters must be fully vaccinated, there is no vaccination requirement for members of the public. SUJIT JAISWAL AFP “The effects of the pandemic will persist, but we hope that 2021 brings back cinema audiences,” said Ajay Bijli, president of India’s largest cinema chain PVR. Nahta predicted that the public “will come back with a vengeance and so we will likely see collections that will exceed everyone’s imagination.” AFP 2021

