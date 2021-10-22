Entertainment
Filmmakers Reveal Gun Risks On Set After Actor Kills Rust Team Member In Freak Crash
In horrific accident, director of photography died and director was injured after Alec Baldwin shot with a propeller pistol while filming in New Mexico.
Our condolences go out to Halyna Hutchins’ family and our hearts go out to Joel Souza, who is being treated at the hospital.
When making a movie with guns, there are a lot of vital decisions to be made: each prop has to be appropriate for the character, and appropriate for the scene. There is also the choice of using replica weapons, real weapons or a mix.
More importantly, however, everyone on the set needs to know how to work with guns.
A weapon without ammunition, that is to say one containing neither bullet nor blank bullets, is not dangerous. But even so, on the set there is still a gunsmith, a security guard, and a stunt coordinator: at least three people who always have an eye on the weapons on the set.
We recently finished making Dark lands, a psychological thriller starring Nadine Garner about a policewoman who fails to stop a shooting and is then pursued by a reporter determined to use the history of officers to resuscitate her own declining career as a writer.
We used real guns, but only used blanks in one scene. The night we cleared was a very controlled situation, working with a very experienced team. The safety of our actors and our team was of the utmost importance to us. Here are some of the things we kept in mind.
Shooting with blanks
When the worst happens and someone dies on set, the impact resonates deeply throughout the industry and in the lives of those affected. Two big stories in the 1980s, in particular, changed the way occupational health and safety is approached in the industry.
In 1982, three actors including two children were killed on the set of The twilight zone, when special effects explosions caused a crashing helicopter.
In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum put a gun filled with blanks to his head and, joking about the filming delays, pulled the trigger. The strength of the cotton wool was sufficient to fatally injure him.
Just because a gun uses blanks doesn’t mean it’s safe. Instead of using a bullet, whites use wads of paper, plastic, felt or cotton. This padding ensures that you get a certain level of flame from the gun, but it can cause a lot of injury.
An abundance of caution
For all the elements of shooting a movie, you have to sit down and worry about all the possible scenarios and have a plan for all the risks. The security guard will work shoulder to shoulder with the director and the first assistant director to ensure the safety of the set.
When looking for locations, the security guard will take into account such things as trip hazards, road safety, how the scenery will be lit at night and the power supply.
When filming on public land, such as in parks, the board will ask for a risk assessment, including potential hazards and how to respond to them, such as what would happen if a branch fell from a tree.
Even an actor carrying a hot cup of coffee on screen will be considered for safety.
On set this year, we also added a Covid-19 nurse / officer to the set to look after everyone’s health on set.
When a set is set, the security guard checks everything from floor safety mats to gel padding hidden by the costumes.
On film sets, weapons are supplied by a gunsmith. They will have access to real guns and replicas, with real guns costing more to rent than replicas.
Anytime you use weapons on the board, you should treat them with the utmost respect. Safety is paramount. In Australia, firearms are handled so rarely that we have found that they are highly respected: people are very aware of the weapon.
All protocols surrounding the use of firearms are well established. The blank rifle was never fired at anyone.
Everything on the set around a gun should be treated with great caution. All the actors and the team are informed several times about the security. And the police are always notified, as are the neighbors adjacent to the filming location.
Use special effects
We chose to shoot with real guns, but only used blanks once, due to the gun’s importance to the storytelling of that particular scene. We needed the reflection on the actors’ faces and their physical response to be real like when Alan Rickman was abandoned during the manufacture of Die Hard: sometimes the moment demands this palpable truth.
However, there are many gun effects that can be achieved very well through VFX companies that even sell VFX weapon fire packages. This is a very specialized area: they can add different types of flares or smoke patterns, and you can even push a pistol back into someone’s hand.
A horrible tragedy
Our condolences go out to the families of those affected by this incident. We can only imagine what Alec Baldwin is feeling right now. It is a horrible situation for everyone involved.
It is a question of safety at work. When things go wrong in a workplace, it’s a tragedy.
In Australia we have always found the cinema to be a very well regulated environment. On our set, we all understand that making a movie isn’t worth putting someone’s life or health in danger.
We can only imagine that most filmmakers feel the same.
Christophe The essential, PhD student, University of South Australia and Sarah mayberry, Tutor, VCA, The University of Melbourne
This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
