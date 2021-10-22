Alec Baldwins Rust shooting accident: Hollywood mourns Halyna Hutchins

Hollywood mourns the loss of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin fired a gun on the set of his upcoming western movie “Rust” on Thursday, which killed director of photography and injured director Joel Souza, county sheriff officials said.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the actor, 63, was seen in tears outside the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson for Baldwin said the crash on set involved the misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks. According to Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios, detectives were investigating the manner and type of projectile fired.

The Sheriff’s Department revealed that Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Just days before his death, Hutchins shared multiple Instagram posts from the whole.

“One of the perks of shooting a western is that you can ride a horse on your day off,” she captioned a candid video.

After the tragedy, many Hollywoodians paid tribute to Hutchins on social media.

“I woke up to the messages and read the news and I’m in shock,” wrote Joe Manganiello on Instagram. “I was so lucky to have @halynahutchins as a DP on Archenemy. She was absolutely amazing talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer. that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could do next. “

“She was a fantastic person,” the actor continued. “There was no pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was supportive of her. I can’t believe that can happen these days. . a propeller pistol could kill a crew member? It is a horrible tragedy. My thoughts are with her family and especially her son. I am so sad today for all who knew and who knew her. have worked with it.

James Gunn, director of the films “Guardians of the Galaxy”, also honored Hutchins.

“My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets,” he tweeted. “I pray this never happens. My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”

“Survive the Game” director James Cullen Bressack was also heartbroken by the news.

“I will never use more than airsoft and rubber guns on my films again,” he said. tweeted. “It should never have happened. Halyna, you were a gem. It’s so fucked up.”

Bressack also commented on Hutchins’ latest Instagram post.

“I will miss you my friend,” he wrote. “It’s devastating.”

“I’m so sorry,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also added. “Be still. My love and strength to your family.”

“These kinds of tragedies are almost always preventable,” wrote Scott Derrickson, director of “The Exorcism of Emily Rose.” “My heart goes out to the friends and family of this woman.”

“I am so sad that I lost Halyna,” tweeted “Archenemy” director Adam Egypt Mortimer. “And so furious that it could happen on set. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.”

Propeller pistols fire blank, gunpowder charges that produce a flash and bang but not a hard projectile. But when the trigger is pulled, the paper or plastic padding is ejected from the barrel with enough force that it can be lethal at close range.

“Absolutely horrific and devastating news about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Elijah Wood tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family.”

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins, this is horrible and devastating news,” director Mike Flanagan also tweeted.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins,” shared actor / director Alex Winter. “The crew should never be in danger on the set and when they are, there is always a clearly definable reason.”

Hutchins, a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, worked as cinematographer on the 2020 action film “Archenemy” with Manganiello. She was named a “rising star” by the American filmmaker in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.