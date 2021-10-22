Propeller guns: what are they and how they can kill





The director of the film, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident.

Props master Joseph Fisher told CNN on Friday that extreme safety measures were being taken with regard to the weapons on set.

“Usually we’ll do a safety briefing with the cast and crew,” he said. “We’ll let them review it, we’ll explain the safety precautions that come with each type of prop weapon. [the “Rust” incident], it was a blank weapon and with that there are inherent risks. “

Fisher mentioned the case of actor Brandon Lee who died in 1993 after a gun accident in which the point of a dummy bullet accidentally got lodged in the gun, resulting in Lee’s injury. in the abdomen. The props master said that even though there was no “bullet” in a propeller pistol, there were still projectiles, including gunpowder and gas, which can be dangerous in a gun. certain range. Ben Simmons from Bare arms, a UK company that works with guns on film sets, told CNN that a variety of “prop guns” can be used in television and film productions. They range, he said, from “a completely fake firearm that has been constructed” from materials such as rubber or wood to an actual working firearm or an ancient firearm. functional that has been rendered unusable. Simmons explained that the type of weapon used depends on the production, but often blank-firing weapons are used on sets. In an ordinary weapon, a charge shoots the projectile which is a bullet. “Blanks” refers to a blank cartridge which usually consists of a shell or casing, gunpowder, but not a bullet. Instead, there is a point that has been “crimped” with cotton wool or wax, according to the “Manual of Firearms and Ballistics”. “This does not mean that blank cartridges are safe, because if you get too close or too close to them, a lot of dirt and debris can be thrown from the tip of the gun, which can cause damage, ”Simmons says. “It is extremely rare for this to happen and it is even rarer for it to cause death.” Dave Brown, a professional firearms instructor and firearms safety coordinator, wrote an article for American Cinematographer magazine in 2019 in that he explained that “CGI [computer generated imagery] can be used for close range shots that might not be safe otherwise, but yes, even with all the advancements in visual effects and computer generated imagery, we are still firing blank guns. “ “The reason is simple: we want the scene to be as real as possible. We want the story and the characters to be believable,” Brown wrote. “Whites contribute to the authenticity of a scene in a way that cannot be achieved any other way. If the cinematographer is there to paint a story with light and framing, the gun experts are there to enhance a story with drama and excitement. “ The more gunpowder you use, the more powerful the flash and blast of a propeller pistol. Brown’s article reiterated that using blanks always requires someone on the set who is experienced with firearms. “White expels gunpowder and hot gases from the front of the cone-shaped barrel,” he wrote. “It’s harmless at longer range, but the explosion can seriously injure someone if it gets too close.” Daniel Oates, former Miami Beach, Fla., And Aurora, Colo. Chief of police, told CNN that when it comes to policing “you treat every gun like it’s dangerous and loaded. All the time”. And while propeller guns on sets typically use blanks instead of live bullets, Oates explained that they all use powder as a bulking agent and wading to create the sound and visual of a real shot. fire. “Even at close range, these weapons can be very, very dangerous,” he said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into what happened on the set of “Rust” was “open and active” and no charges have been filed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/22/entertainment/prop-gun-meaning-deaths/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos