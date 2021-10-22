Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan to Board of Directors





LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev.Oct. 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced the appointment of Sandra Douglass Morganto its board of directors, in force November 7, 2021, and subject to required regulatory approvals.Morgan, a lawyer, is the former chairman of the board of directors of Nevada Gaming Control and the first African-American to serve as chairman. (PRNewsfoto / Caesars Entertainment Inc.) Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced the appointment of Sandra Douglass Morgan to its board of directors. “We are delighted to add Sandra Douglass Morgan to the management team of Caesars Entertainment, ”said Gary Carano, executive chairman of the board of directors of Caesars Entertainment. “Sandra is rooted in the gaming industry in a way that few others could be. Her background as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and as a member of the Nevada Gaming Commission gives her a deep understanding of our business. industry. Her leadership as an attorney for gaming companies and government entities adds another lens through which she has developed a unique perspective that will help our business continue to move forward as the landscape of the game evolves and develops. ” Morgan was appointed Chairman and Executive Director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board of Directors in January 2019 after serving on the Nevada Gaming Commission. In her role as president of Nevada the gaming regulatory agency, Morgan has implemented sweeping changes, including ensuring licensees adopt and enforce anti-discrimination policies and paving the way for cashless betting on machines and games table, as well as guiding the industry through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sandra is a proven leader, team builder and passionate advocate who always does the right thing,” said Tom reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “I am delighted to add her independent voice to our strong Board of Directors. I look forward to working with her, the rest of our Board of Directors and the management team to continue to drive results for our guests, team members and shareholders. “ Prior to becoming Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Morgan was Director of External Affairs for AT&T Services, Inc., responsible for managing AT&T’s government and community affairs in Nevada. Previously, she held the post of city attorney for the North City of Las Vegas and was the first African-American city attorney to Nevada. She started her career as a litigation lawyer in the gaming industry. Morgan is currently a board member of the following publicly traded companies: Fidelity National Financial, Allegiant Travel Company and Cerberus Cyber ​​Sentinel Corp. With the addition of Morgan, Caesars Entertainment’s board of directors will grow to 10 members. About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. grew through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/business. View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

