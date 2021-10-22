Bollywood: NCB says Ananya gave out the numbers of Aryan Khan’s drug dealers





Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday and Friday following an investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs case, is said to have helped Aryan Khan acquire the drug three times. According to NCB sources, conversations retrieved from the mobile of Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, revealed that Ananya Panday supplied Aryan with three times the number of drug traffickers. “Ananya Panday’s name appeared in a conversation which reveals that she supplied Aryan with weed three times, including one at a popular meeting. We seized both Ananya Panday’s phones, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she bought a few months ago. The phones were seized to check for tampering with evidence, ”NCB sources told ANI. Ananya Panday was summoned by NCB today in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well as on suspicion of drug use. The summons was issued based on threads retrieved from Aryan Khan’s mobile. The official NCB source said: “According to the discussions, in 2018-19, Panday helped deliver weed by providing Aryan Khan with the phone numbers of drug traffickers.” Earlier Thursday, an NCB team was seen at the residence of actor Ananya Panday in Mumbai, after which they were summoned by the investigative agency to her office. Later, Ananya reached the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday. An NCB team dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship that was heading for Goa on the high seas on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, have so far been arrested in the case. The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26.

