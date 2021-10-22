Drug case: BCN continues to question actor Ananya Panday today | Latest India News

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) for the second day in a row on Friday for questioning in the drug case in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is behind bars .

Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, is due to join the NCB office in Mumbai around 11 a.m. The 22-year-old was questioned for over an hour by agency agents on Thursday about some relevant WhatsApp conversations she had with Aryan.

She had come to the BCN office accompanied by her father and in the midst of an intensive police deployment and media outburst, hours after a team of officers searched her home, seized her cell phone and computer cell phone and summoned her to record her statement. NCB officials have yet to clarify its role, if any, in the case.

Around the same time, another team from the anti-drug agency visited Khan’s residence in Bandra, “Mannat”, to collect documents relating to his son. It was shortly after the actor briefly met Aryan, who is housed at Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, for the first time since his arrest in a drug addiction case.

Aryan and a few others were detained on October 3 after BCN raided a cruise ship bound for Goa off the coast of Mumbai and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

The Bombay High Court will hear the 23-year-old’s bail application on October 26.