Instagram account helped galvanize Hollywood blue-collar workers like never before – Mother Jones

Terry Dresbach, costume designer and longtime member of IATSE Local 892, has spent three decades working in what she sees as an abusive system. The makeup artists, set builders and cameramen, the blue-collar workforce that runs Hollywood for inhumane hours, then the entertainment companies profit massively while pretending they can’t afford to do better.

This status quo persisted throughout Dresbach’s time, working on shows like Buffy the vampire slayer and Foreigner, a STARZ drama that earned him two Emmy nominations. She noticed that had changed after IATSE Stories, an Instagram account created by a Brooklyn-based lighting technician named Ben Gottlieb, began posting anonymous accounts of the conditions his colleagues encountered on days longer than 2 hours. , trips home made with the A / C blasting to stay awake, the family lives tense or preemptively abandoned. It opened a flood, says Dresbach of the impact of these stories. It was the powder keg, says Andy Young, a member of Local 700, the Motion Picture Editors Guild.

The energy generated by the account, which now has more than 160,000 subscribers, contributed to the first strike authorization vote in the 128-year history of the International Alliance of Theater Workers. On Saturday, the IATSE announced an agreement with the producers that avoided a strike that was due to start on Monday. Today, around 60,000 of IATSE Members must decide whether to ratify the contract or force their executives back to the negotiating table, which could result in the shutdown of many Hollywood productions by IATSE by going on strike for the first time in its history.

They will vote the day after the death of Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer and member of Local 600, who was killed Thursday by a propeller pistol fired at a New Mexico set by Alec Baldwin. The tragedy has drawn even more attention to the often unsafe working conditions IATSE members face and how the industry’s business model is responsible.

Because yes, we do NOT need real guns on the set. They use real guns because it is much more expensive to do cannon explosion and shooting effects with post-production CGI. Every threat to our health and safety is another way to maximize profit margins # IASolidarity – thomas Jr. IATSE STRIKE! (@t_NYC) 22 October 2021

When the IATSE first announced the strike authorization vote, Young, who is 30 and just married, was nervous about losing his paycheck, but told me that ‘he knew that voting yes was the right thing to do. He expected the strike authorization barely to pass. The results were also astounding for Dresbach, whose mother was persecuted for her political views and her work as a union organizer in the McCarthy era. In a union where past contracts had been ratified with turnout below 40 percent, nearly 90 percent of IATSE members voted. Ninety-eight percent of them voted to authorize the strike.

When IATSE President Matthew Loeb announced that the union had reached a last-minute deal with producers on Saturday, he called it a Hollywood end. Many, if not most, of the objectives of IATSE entering into contract negotiations have been achieved. The deal included, among other things, significant wage increases for the lowest workers in the industry, a larger share of streaming revenue and a 2-hour working day cap.

But many of its members saw it differently. On the IATSE Stories Instagram page, people were quick to urge other union members to vote no. Young also took to Twitter to criticize the deal, arguing that the 14-hour workdays were not something to celebrate. Every IATSE member he spoke to planned to vote no. A common demand was to limit working days to 12 hours or less, which the union did not seem to intend to negotiate at the start of contract negotiations.

Still others have called it the best deal they’ve seen in decades of careers. Some were still waiting for more detailed information from IATSE and their local unions. When I spoke to Fae Weichsel, a member of IATSE Local 600 who works as the first camera assistant on Sunday, they stressed that IATSE had not given up on anything, while securing many of their main demands. Weichsel, co-chair of the IATSE East Region Young Workers Committee, was inclined to support the deal. But they still had mixed emotions after being ready to strike.

In the coming weeks, the deal will be put to a vote in which the winner is determined through an electoral college-type system in which each local is assigned a set number of votes which are awarded on a winner basis. We don’t know at all how things are going to turn out.

In 2018, the popular vote was finally around 53% in favor and 47% against ratification. This was largely because Local 700, the local Young Publishers Guild, joined this year, overwhelmingly opposed it after CEO Cathy Repola argued he has done too little to improve conditions in the industry. Repola, who is still in Local 700, is held in high regard by its members. This time around, she would intend to recommend a yes vote.

I really feel like now is our time to make that change.

Young is now waiting to hear what Repola has to say at an upcoming union meeting. Whether the contract is ratified or not, he believes the decision not to strike has thrown a wet blanket over the energy generated by members. He is worried about what this will mean for the next round of negotiations in three years. If the culmination of everyone’s coming together is another average deal to ratify, I think it’s going to crush the enthusiasm, Young says. I really feel like now is our time to make that change. Weischel is more optimistic about the next deal. “I think this one prepares us for a really strong negotiation,” they say. “This contract is a gain for us and [comes] from a place of full force.

Dresbach is still deciding how to vote. She believes the leaders of IATSE have done a good job in achieving what they set out to do at the start of the negotiations. Still, she fears this contract may mean costume designers will have to keep working 17 hours a day as they show up ahead of others on set. Regardless of how the ratification vote goes, the question for her is what happens next.

She points out that dismantling a broken system will take more than one round of contract negotiations. When we go back to work, do we go back to our old ways where they told us to jump off a cliff in the dark and we do it because we were afraid of being fired? she asks. Or do we turn around and say, I don’t think so ‘? “

Top image: illustration of Mother Jones; Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times via Getty; Joe Sohm / Visions of America / Universal Images Group via Getty