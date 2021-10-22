Attention to enter the NFT market with a major global partnership





LAS VEGAS, 22 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – HDUP: Rose OTC: HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. today announces the signing of an agreement with TOKONOMICA – a Madeira, Portugal global leader based in NFT technologies and markets. This emerging global sector will create substantial asset value and income for the HeadsUp business model. Both parties aim for immediate progress towards a formal business agreement with the aim of generating NFT oriented opportunities. In accordance with the signed agreement, HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. will act as the exclusive business development partner through North America, South America, and central America. TOKONOMICA representative, Dylan mortimer states “We are confident in this relationship and view HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. as a valuable and integral part of TOKONOICA’s driving presence in the Americas (North, Central and South), and truly view this as a long-term business relationship. “ Blockchain, fungible tokens (FT), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and cryptocurrencies are all highly specialized technologies and platforms and are expensive and often difficult for individuals to use. TOKONOMICA changes that. The key to this new global marketplace is the non-fungible token, or NFT. This is a digitally created item where usually only one item is created. The buyer buys it for their own sake, but also in the hope that it will appreciate in value over time as a digital collectible card. Recent examples of high profile NFT are basketball star LeBron James posting an NFT digital image, as did Jack Dorsey the inventor of Twitter – who posted his very first tweet as NFT. Both have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Currently, more than 30 digital art objects are already on the market US $ 1.0 million each and the market is in its infancy. TOKONOMICA is at the forefront of unlocking an unimaginable co-created brand of shared consumer value, in the exciting new global landscape of NFTs with their proprietary STEM technology. STEM is an unprecedented new technology platform that makes it easier to build NFTs, maximize their initial value, and then more easily increase their value over time. Essentially, STEM provides the customer with a complete turnkey solution to not only maximize the NFT value itself, but also increase and maintain the company and brand value that unleashes the NFT. Global applications for STEM are universal in their desirability. Previously, the few functional NFT marketplaces were cumbersome, expensive, and technical. In addition, they were designed with the NFT element itself as the focus. The STEM process turns the situation around, focusing not only on increasing the value of the specific NFT product, but more importantly on increasing the value and success of the customer themselves. The opportunities are endless. In the words of TOKONOMICA themselves, “We have built our STEM technology platform to be a bespoke, exclusive and unparalleled user experience tour de force – Ease of use, on a fully integrated platform with the user’s choice of blockchain. STEM allows any user to integrate into existing NFT markets or their own platforms. HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is very pleased to join TOKONOMICA as a business development partner to unveil STEM across the planet, and more specifically in the Americas. About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, esports, sports betting, online lottery, 50/50 mobile, platforms fundraising, software and blockchain-based payment solutions. Forward-looking statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate” , “Forecast”, “” expected, “expected” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements which, by their very nature, do not guarantee the future operational or financial performance of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Show original content: SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

