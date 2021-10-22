Deepika-Ranveer and other Bollywood celebrities who have been linked with buying IPL teams





The governing body of the IPL had launched a tender to acquire the right of two new teams for the coming season. With the IPL poised to be revered in the country, the bidding is expected to be ruthless, ranging between $ 375 million and $ 425 million for what could be a 10-year license. Here are a few B-town celebs who might have their eyes on a team and are willing to shell out one. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone The two made headlines with reports suggesting they had filed their tender documents for their own team. According to a report on Outlookinde.com, Ranveer-Deepika will bid for an Indian Premier League side. It makes sense that the couple have a team in the lucrative IPL. They have stayed connected with sport; Padukones’ father Prakash Padukone is a former All England badminton champion. Singh, meanwhile, has been involved in the English Premier League and is currently the brand ambassador for the world’s most popular basketball league, the NBA. The upcoming project for couples is also about sport; the film 83, which delves into the life of cricket legend Kapil Dev. Salman khan Salman Khan is another who had expressed interest in having his own team. Earlier, in previous auctions, the actor had met Lalit Modi showing his interest in owning the Nagpur or Kochi team. He also supports a Lanka Premier League team. Reports expect him to make another attempt this time around. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan This Bollywood power couple had already backed an offer that won but failed. The offer was made by the Videocon group. The group has, for over a decade, shown a keen interest in having an IPL team to their name and seemed confident about the outcome this time around. It makes sense that the couple have another shot at their own IPL squad. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Devgn and Dutt were very interested in having a team in their name, meeting with IPL commissioner Lalit Modi about ten years ago, according to some sources, to convey the value of taking charge of the team. Ahmedabad, which is said to be one of the two teams up for auction at the moment. There are also reasons to believe that Sunil Shetty was part of this consortium. It wouldn’t be the first time Bollywood actors have been eyeing the IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders are still owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla while Preity Zinta retains his stakes in Punjab Kings. Shilpa Shetty used to support the Royals of Rajasthan. No final pins can be placed yet as the bidding process is still ongoing. However, reports claim that BCCI is unwilling to provide rights to an IPL 2022 side to an offshore company. The results are expected on Sunday. Read also; IPL 2021 resume: DRS dubbed the Dhoni review system after another successful appeal

