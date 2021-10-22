Major accidents on film and television sets





Actor Alec Baldwin appears in Manhattan Neighborhood Court in New York, New York, United States on January 23, 2019. Alex Tabak / Pool via REUTERS

Oct. 22 (Reuters) – Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a director of photography and injured a director when he discharged a gun on set while filming “Rust” on Thursday. The entertainment industry has a long history of accidents on set, from propeller guns to car crashes and tank races. Below is a timeline of some high-profile accidents that took place on film sets: 1959 – An accident occurs during the filming of the chariot race in the Hollywood epic “Ben-Hur”, with Charlton Heston, in which a stuntman is injured. 1982 – A helicopter crash kills three actors, including two children, and injures six on the set of “Twilight Zone: The Movie”. In the following years, the production team was found responsible for several work violations, which led to the introduction of new safety standards in the industry. 1984 – Actor Jon-Erik Hexum, 26, shoots himself in the head with a blank loaded gun on the set of the television series “Cover Up”. 1993 – Brandon Lee, son of late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with poorly made dummy bullets on the set of “The Crow.” After six hours of unsuccessful surgery, Lee was pronounced dead at the age of 28. 2003 Main actress Uma Thurman has a car accident which crushes her knees and leaves her with a concussion on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s film “Kill Bill”. 2007 – Special effects technician involved in the making of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight” dies in a car accident after his vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of an effects facility test specials. 2011 – A clumsy explosion kills a stuntman and seriously injures a second on the set of the action sequel “The Expendables 2” in Bulgaria. 2014 – Actor Harrison Ford, 71, needs surgery on a broken leg after being hit by a heavy metal hydraulic door on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. 2015 – A stuntwoman is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on the set of “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” which leads to the amputation of her arm. Later on the same set, a stuntman is crushed to death under a Hummer vehicle. 2017 A stuntwoman dies on the set of the superhero movie “Deadpool 2” in downtown Vancouver after losing control of her motorcycle in a stunt and crashing through a window of a building in the ‘across the street. Compiled by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Enrico Sciacovelli and Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Mike Collett-White Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

