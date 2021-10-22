Entertainment
From Raven To Rust: Famous Tragedies From The Hollywood Set | Cultural | DW
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed a director of photography and injured a director when he fired a prop gun on set while filming the film. Rust this Thursday (21.10.2021). Hollywood has a long history of accidents on set, from guns to accidents to auto racing.
The captive (1915)
Gun deaths date back to the dawn of cinema, when Charles Chandler was shot in the head in 1915 while filming the movie Cecil B. DeMille. The captive (The captive). He died after a bullet remained in a rifle after soldiers fired at a live ammunition gate to make the scene more realistic.
Ben hur (1959)
During the filming of the chariot race in the Hollywood movie pica Ben hur, starring Charlton Heston, an accident occurs in which a specialist is injured.
Twilight Zone: the movie (1983)
Actor Vic Morrow was beheaded and two other Vietnam-born children were killed in 1982 when a helicopter crashed into them after being hit by fireworks while filming a nighttime battle scene for the sci-fi horror movie. Unknown dimension (Twilight Zone: the movie) near Los Angeles.
Director John Landis was later acquitted of the manslaughter of the 53-year-old star and the children, aged six and seven, in the first such case in Hollywood history.
The crow (1994)
American actor Brandon Lee, martial arts legend and son of Bruce Lee, was shot and killed on the set of The crow (The crow) in 1993, in a case that sparked a whirlwind of conspiracy theories about his murder at the hands of Hong Kong gangsters.
But investigators found her death was caused by negligence. Lee was shot by an actor with a pistol believed to contain blanks. However, there was a bullet in the bedroom and Lee, 28, died hours later from his injuries.
Brandon Lee, son of late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with badly made dummy bullets on the set of “The Raven”. After six hours of unsuccessful surgery, Lee was pronounced dead at the age of 28.
Kill Bill (2003)
Lead actress Uma Thurman is in a car accident that crushes her knees and leaves her with a concussion on the set of the movie Quentin Tarantino Kill Bill.
The black Knight (2008)
Rumors of a “Batman Curse” circulated after the death of double stuntman Conway Wickliffe in 2007 during a test for a scene with the Batmobile in Batman: The Dark Knight (The black Knight), which was followed by the overdose of Heath Ledger, 28, who played the Joker.
His co-star Morgan Freeman was seriously injured in a traffic accident and Batman himself, Christian Bale, faced assault charges against his mother and sister the day before the film’s release UK.
Special effects technician who participated in the filming of “The Dark Knight” movie is killed in car crash after his vehicle crashes into a tree at the end of a rehearsal at a special effects facility .
Jumper (2008)
In 2008, a TV operator was killed in the science fiction film Jumper by Samuel L. Jackson when frozen sand, dirt and ice from an outer set collapsed on the crew below while filming in Toronto. David Ritchie, 56, was killed instantly.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2014)
Harrison Ford needs surgery on a broken leg after being hit by a heavy metal hydraulic door on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens).
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2015)
A stuntman is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on the set of Resident Evil: el captulo final (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) which causes the amputation of his arm. Later on the same set, a stuntman is crushed to death under a Hummer vehicle.
Deadpool 2 (2017)
Stuntman dies on set of superhero movie Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver after losing control of his motorcycle during a maneuver and crashing through a window of a building across the street.
A beautiful day in the neighborhood (2019)
Emmy-winning sound mixer James Emswiller died after falling from a second-floor balcony while filming a biopic in 2018. A good day in the neighborhood (A beautiful day in the neighborhood) on American television icon Fred Rogers, for which Tom Hanks was subsequently nominated for an Oscar.
