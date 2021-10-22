Star Wars hotel, Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and more are coming to Disney World in 2022





ORLANDO, Florida A galaxy far, far away is about to come very close. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the highly anticipated Star Wars-themed nighttime experience at Walt Disney World, launches in Orlando in March. Star Wars fans can start making reservations for the highly immersive and extremely expensive attraction at the end of October. It’s one of the many Disney World attractions that will debut over the next year and a half, as part of the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration. Read more: Walt Disney World Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Remys Ratatouille Ride, Nightly Shows And Higher Prices From Space Mountain to Galaxys Edge, Walt Disney World turns 50: a timeline Many capital projects were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but several have resumed construction. Among the most anticipated projects: * Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a new roller coaster coming to Epcot next year. Disney describes the ride as a roller coaster, with cars spinning 360 degrees so runners are always focused on the action while helping the Guardians save the galaxy. The ride will have the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster and will be one of the longest closed coasters in the world. Disney has not set a firm date for its debut other than 2022. * Also at Epcot, a new attraction based on the 2016 film Moana is under construction, although Disney has not set an opening date. The attraction, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, is not a merry-go-round, but an interactive water-centric experience. The attraction will be based in the new World of Nature area of ​​Epcots. * At Magic Kingdom, work continues on Tron Lightcycle Run, a new roller coaster based on the 2010 film Tron: Legacy. Under construction next to Space Mountain, the ride is expected to be nearly identical to a coaster at Shanghai Disneyland that debuted in 2016. An opening date at the Magic Kingdom has not been announced. Construction continues on Tron Lightcycle Run, a new coaster at the Magic Kingdom, seen from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming attraction. The overnight experience will include two nights aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser, where guests will interact with Star Wars characters, receive lightsaber training, learn to command the ship and more. The experience also includes a trip to Galaxys Edge at Disneys Hollywood Studios. The cabins can accommodate up to 5 people; the price for a family of four starts at $ 6,000 for two nights and includes all activities and meals. For information: disneyworld.disney.go.com/star-wars-galactic-starcruiser/overview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/travel/2021/10/star-wars-hotel-guardians-of-the-galaxy-coaster-and-more-coming-to-disney-world-in-2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos