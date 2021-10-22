Ananya Panday at NCB office, Shahid, Mira returns to Mumbai, and more





There are a lot of things in the news almost every day. Whether it’s celebrities posting on social media or being spotted at the airport or in and around Mumbai, there is a lot going on and in the hustle and bustle of life we ​​can miss it. some things. So if you are someone who wants to be up to date with what is going on in the Hindi film industry then you have come to the right place because we are sharing some of the top bollywood news of the day with you. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at them below. Top Bollywood News today, October 22, 2021 Ananya Panday at the NCB office Ananya Panday and the BCN office Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was clicked upon arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office with her father Chunky Panday. Ananya was also questioned on October 21 by the agency in the Aryan Khan drug case. The actress was questioned for 4 hours and is asked to return on Monday, October 25. It has been reported that NCB found Ananya’s name in Aryan’s conversations with drug traffickers. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput back to Bombay Shahid and Mira return to Bombay Today, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput and their children Misha kapoor and Zain Kapoor were clicked at Mumbai airport on their way back from the Maldives. The family looked tanned as they made their way to their car. Mira was seen wearing denim shorts and a black sweatshirt and Shahid was seen in an all-black outfit. Ajay Devgn on Into The Wild Ajay Devgn in the wild Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is on the popular show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. During the show, Ajay revealed details about his personal life. The actor also opened up about how much he still misses his late father. Not only that, Ajay also revealed that he has already been put behind bars. Kajol “I miss you” post for Nysa Kajol and Nysa Kajol, who is on vacation in Moscow, lost his daughter Nysa. Nysa is currently finishing her studies. Kajol took to social media and shared a photo with Nysa and wrote: “Miss u baby girl. NCB sources speak of Ananya Panday interrogation in Aryan Khan drug case The IANS reported that official NCB sources hinted on October 22 that there was apparently no evidence of “drug-related exchanges” in Ananya’s alleged WhatsApp conversations with Aryan Khan. Ananya was summoned by the BCN on October 21 to appear before the agency. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visit the golden temple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actress took to social media and shared photos from their visit. Ananya Panday reschedules her filming engagements after a BCN summons Check back tomorrow for more Top Bollywood news!

