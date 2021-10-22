Emmy-winning actor dies, stars pay tribute to him





Emmy winner Pierre Scolari, who co-starred with Tom Hanks in the ABC comedy “Bosom buddies», Died Friday at 66, according to his representative Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. He had been battling cancer for two years. Scolari was also known for his role on the CBSsitcom “Newhart”, which starred Bob Newhart as the Vermont innkeeper and aired from 1982 to 1990. Scolari is perhaps best known for his role as a co-star alongside Hanks in “Bosom,” which proved Hanks’ brilliant role but only aired for two seasons, from 1980 to 1982. Scolari played the kind, shy Henry with the boisterous, sarcastic Kip de Hanks, two young professionals from New York City who dressed in drag to live in an affordable ladies’ hotel. Their characters also posed as the brothers of their alter egos Buffy (Hanks) and Hildegard (Scolari). He had a long-standing friendship with Hanks, according to Deadline. Her most recent TV credits include a recurring role on Paramount + series “Evil,” as well as Hannah Horvath’s dad (Lena Dunham) in HBO’s “Girls”, which ended in 2017. In “Evil,” Scolari played Bishop Thomas Marx in several episodes of the spiritual show’s first and second season. Her most recent appearance was in the September 26 episode, “I is for IRS”. He won an Emmy in 2016 for playing Dunham’s father, who was nominated three times for an Emmy for his role as Michael Harris, the unofficial husband of the inn’s maid (Julia Duffy) in “Newhart “from 1987 to 1989. Tributes began flooding social media after the news broke. “No better partner,” her “Newhart” co-star Julia duffy posted on Twitter with a photo of the couple. Co-creator and showrunner of “Evil” Robert king wrote several tweets about the actor, calling him “one of the funniest actors we’ve ever worked with,” he said. “He would always take a scene out of nothing and find different ways to twist it and make weird pauses that startle her. I’m going to try and get my thoughts together more. He was just wonderful.” “#RIP dear Peter Scolari”, actress Jackie Hoffman wrote on Twitter. “I had the chance to work with you and learn from you on stage and on screen. Cool, funny guy. Hope you have concerts wherever you are.” Actor David kaufman wrote: “Just got stunned this morning RIP, Peter Scolari.” Harvey Fierstein added: “Sad to hear that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There was no gentler man on the planet. We starred in HAIRSPRAY together for a while and he was always a delight total. Farewell, dear Peter. “ This story is developing. Contribution: Jenna Ryu and Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/10/22/peter-scolari-dies-emmy-winning-actor-dies-stars-pay-tribute/6136406001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos