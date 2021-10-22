Hollywood Project targets 58 units near public transportation





An investor specializing in shopping malls and creative offices has called on a veteran of the residential development landscape to expand its reach with a project that would provide housing for service and creative workers in the heart of Hollywood. Seven-storey, 58-unit apartment development is being considered for 6766 W. Hawthorn Avenue on land owned by Brickstar Capital. Plans were filed with the city this week by Kayte Edson, director of STS Construction, who is currently working on another project a few blocks away. Edson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beverly Hills-based Brickstar, according to its website, focuses primarily on service-oriented shopping malls and creative offices, but is not shying away from any type of asset with its diverse portfolio of retail, hospitality and hospitality. , multi-family, office, industrial and land in Southern California and Nevada. The multi-family project would rise a few blocks from Hollywood Boulevard and Highland, the site of a shopping and entertainment complex named after the intersection. The center is an anchor of the region’s commercial landscape, complemented by Walt Disney Co.s El Capitan Theater and other draws for locals and tourists alike. The developer is seeking density incentives under the City of LAs Transit Oriented Communities program, which grants certain zoning exemptions for projects near transit. The site is located near bus stops and the Hollywood / Highland metro station. The 6,300 square foot site is currently a parking lot. Its neighbors include a Church of Scientology information center and a for-profit music school. The school, Musicians Institute, sold the lot to Brickstar for $ 3.3 million in late 2019, according to public records. Brickstar purchased the property through an LLC. STS is currently working on an eight-story, 69-unit building that began last summer at 1621 North McCadden Place, a few hundred feet from the Hawthorne Avenue site. The workforce housing project will include studios averaging 375 square feet. The complex is expected to aim for monthly rents of around $ 2,000, with some units reserved for very low income tenants. STS started in Seattle and now operates both there and around LA Real estate analysts see Hollywood, which has long been ranked among the densest and most populous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, as poised for further residential and commercial development. Last month, an investor also unveiled plans for The Star, a 22-story curved office tower on Sunset Boulevard that would rank among the region’s flashiest new projects. Contact Trevor Bach

