Opening of a magnificent Washington Virginia Wine Country Inn with a Michelin-starred chef





Blue Rock opens in Washington, Virginia. Photograph by Jennifer Chase

There’s a new place to put on your fall getaway list (or anytime): Blue Rock, a freshly renovated Virginia wine country inn that opens Friday, October 22 in scenic Rappahannock County. . The 80-acre property, about an hour and a half from DC, debuts with five guest bedrooms and an attached five bedroom farmhouse with a spacious porch and hot tub available for hire. There’s plenty for food lovers, too: a relaxed wine and spirits tasting room and a new full-service American restaurant run by former chef of Pineapple & Pearls Bin Lu. Blue Rock has operated as an inn for about 40 years and is now owned by entrepreneur Nick Dowling. He also recently launched Vintage Yacht Charters, which operates two luxury motor yachts on the Potomac River. For his country business, Dowling also channels a refined and nostalgic American atmosphere in Washington, Virginia. Visitors to the tasting room can sip local Virginia wines, old world classics, and global vintages from emerging regions like the High Plains of Texas or the Bolivian Mountains. There is also an extensive list of spirits, a selection of cocktails (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and beers to match with a la carte dishes. The more filling options include a hot crab dip, a Thanksgiving “au jus” sandwich and a two-tier burger as well as indulgences like a caviar set or a champagne sorbet. Lu spent nearly five years at Pineapple & Pearls, two Michelin stars, as well as other gastronomic stays at CityZen and Bourbon Steak. The Blue Rock Restaurant, which has 50 seats and an adjoining terrace, is where he exercises his culinary muscles. While not as fancy as the nearby Little Washington Inn, diners can still reserve a four-course entree. tasting menu. The fixed price of $ 99 per person is designed for vegetarians and omnivores, and can be paired with wines for $ 59 per person or crazy extras like cheeses, caviar service, or fresh bread with butter. of chili. Reservations are required via Knock. Beyond the plush bathrobes and spa-level bath amenities when you book a room, there’s also the free in-room breakfast. Rates start at $ 399 per night and may vary depending on the day of the week and the season. For the opening weekend, Blue Rock is hosting an open house on Saturday, October 23 from noon to 6 p.m. with live music, Apple House cider donuts, free cider and sparkling wine, s’mores kits, lawn games, and more. Interested guests can RSVP through Facebookhere. Blue Rock. 12567 Lee Highway, Washington, Virginia. Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the restaurant and bar scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the Master of Fine Arts program at the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in New York and at St. John, in the US Virgin Islands.

