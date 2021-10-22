Bollywood returns to the big screen as Maharashtra theaters reopen E! News UK





Maharashtra cinemas are set to reopen on October 22, and Bollywood filmmakers are preparing to release their films in theaters this week. There are a slew of intriguing films to come, and after months of pandemic hurdles, things are finally getting back to normal on the big screen. On September 25, Rohit Shetty, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and representatives of major theaters and operators met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to negotiate the reopening of the theaters. Attended to the announcement, theaters in Maharashtra will reopen on October 22. Producers, distributors and theater owners reacted positively to the decision. Producers began posting theatrical release dates for their upcoming projects as soon as the news broke. Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif, will be one of the first films to reopen theaters. Akshay has confirmed the film's release to Diwali on social media. On Christmas Day 2021, the biopic '83, directed by Kabir Khan and based on the life of famous cricketer Kapil Dev, will be released. The film stars Ranveer Singh and a number of other actors. On February 14, 2022 will be released the film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yash Raj Films' next four films have also received theatrical release dates. Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released on November 19, 2021, while YRF's big-budget Prithviraj will be released on January 21, 2022. In prominent King Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay Kumar appears. Manushi Chhillar is making her acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar as Sanyogita, with Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also playing key roles. On February 25, 2022, an YRF production starring Ranveer Singh superstar Jayeshbhai Jordaar will launch. In the family entertainer set in Gujarat, Ranveer will play a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero. Shamshera, directed by YRF and starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released on March 18, 2022. Sanjay Dutt plays the opponent while Vaani Kapoor plays Ranbir's lover.

