‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’ and ‘Girls’ actor was 66 – deadline





Peter Scolari, the prolific television and theater actor who found instant fame and a long-standing friendship with Tom Hanks when the two starred in the 1980 hit television comedy Bosom buddies, died early this morning after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Her death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year career in show business has included highlights such as his regular role in producer Michael Harris’s Emmy-nominated series in Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, a recurring Emmy-winning role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx in the CBS supernatural drama Wrong. A partial list of other TV credits includes Fosse / Verdon, Madoff, The Good Fight, Murphy Brown, The West Wing, ER, Gotham, Law & Order: SVU, Ally McBeal, De la Terre à la Lune and Honey I Shrunk Kids: The TV Show, to name a few. Film credits include The Polar Express and an appearance as a television host in the 1996 comedy-drama This thing you do!, directed by and starring his old friend and co-star Hanks. Scolari, Hanks, “Bosom Buddies”

Everett Collection

Scolari has also had a busy stage career, appearing on Broadway six times starting in 2003 with Lacquer, Nasty in 2016, Sneaky fox (2004), Magic / Bird (2012) and, with his wife Tracy Shayne, Bronx Bombers (2014). In another new team with Hanks, the two shared the stage of the Broadhurst Theater on Broadway in 2013. A lucky guy, the biographical drama about journalist Mike McAlary written by Nora Ephron. Her last New York stage appearance was in the acclaimed 2018 Off Broadway production of Sharr White’s political drama. The truth, also with Edie Falco, Michael McKean, John Pankow and his wife Shayne. Although he has already appeared on television Bosom buddies – the years 1979 Angie, 1980s Good time girls, both short lived – it was his twinning with Hanks that brought instant recognition and launched the two men’s careers. Like the classic cinematic comedy Some like it hot, Bosom Buddies followed the misadventures of two desperate men who disguise themselves as women, Friends‘so that they can live in the Susan B. Anthony Hotel, which is very affordable but only for women. The premise, even then, might have been a bit squeaky, but the chemistry and cheerful camaraderie between the two stars was immediately noticed by viewers and put the two actors on track for decades in the movies. , on television and on the Broadway stage. Newhart, Scolari, ‘Newhart’

Everett Collection

For Scolari, that career would soon include his role as Michael Harris in Newhart. He played the husband of Stephanie of Julia Duffy and the boss producer of the local television show hosted by Newhart character Dick Loudon. Scolari was a recurring actor in the 1983-84 season, then was part of the regular cast from 1984 to 1990. The role earned Scolari three Emmy nominations. Scolari reportedly wins first Emmy Award in 2016 playing Tad Horvath on HBO Girls starring and created by Dunham. The character of Scolari was the father of Hannah Horvath of Dunham, married to Loreen Horvath of Becky Ann Baker. In the fourth season of the series, Scolari’s Tad went gay and moved to New York City to embark on a new life. The script, which included moments of poignant comedy and drama, would lead to Scolari’s Emmy win and other critical acclaim for the actor. Along with his wife, Scolari is survived by his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

