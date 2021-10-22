Hollywood stunned and saddened by filming of movie with Alec Baldwin





The fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” sent shockwaves through Hollywood on Friday and left artists stunned to wonder how such a tragedy was possible. Hutchins’ death was immediately compared to the fatal on-set crash that claimed the life of Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, in 1993 while filming “The Crow”. “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the ‘Rust’ incident,” Lee’s sister Shannon Lee said in a statement early Friday. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop.” Brandon Lee in “The Crow”. Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection / (C) Miramax / Courtesy Everett Colle Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured when Baldwin, 63, unloaded an accessory gun on the set of their western in New Mexico, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Assistants. Actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with Hutchins in “Archenemy,” posted a black and white photo of the cinematographer on his social media accounts and praised his talent. “I woke up to the messages and read the news and I’m in shock,” he wrote. “She was absolutely amazing talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could do next. “ Manganiello and the co-star of “Archenemy” Paul Scheer wondered how a deadly weapon could be unloaded on set, nearly 30 years after Lee’s tragic end. “It’s beyond a tragedy and there are so many rules in place to make sure that doesn’t happen. I can’t even understand how this is possible,” Scheer said. “I can’t even imagine how this is possible. So many people must have been careless. It’s a crime. Halyna was a huge talent. My stomach hurts.” Actor Minnie Driver offered his condolences to the relatives of the victim, while questioning whether all gun safety practices were being followed. “I don’t get it,” she tweeted, “the safety protocols when we have propeller guns on set are rightly overkill – you repeat them over and over.” Director and Producer Paul Feig suggested that the shots, all together, should be banned from the sets and simply inserted in post-production. “Gun safety on set is always a top priority and guns are supposed to be plugged in,” he tweeted. “Real bullets should never be near a set. And now we should ban the use of blank bullets and just make post-shift muzzle flashes to prevent further tragedies.” Oscar nominated director and screenwriter Rian Johnson also agreed that the shots should be a special post-production effect for security and budget reasons. However, he admitted that there is a lure in living off the smoke. “It’s cheaper in most cases to do the muzzle flash in post. I blame the ‘true is always better’ mindset (which I wasn’t immune to either)” , the “Knives Out” writer and director said in a statement. In a statement on Friday, Innovative Artists, the agency that represented Hutchins, said they “hoped this tragedy will reveal new lessons on how to better ensure the safety of every team member on set.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hollywood-stunned-saddened-alec-baldwin-prop-gun-movie-shooting-n1282153 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

