Entertainment
Visiting Austin for F1? What to do, eat, drink and see in the city
If you’re visiting Austin from out of town for this weekend’s Formula 1 events, don’t limit your experience to the race track. Here’s a handy guide on what to do, eat, drink, and see in Austin.
Before heading to the Circuit of the Americas, be sure to check out thisto guide on the race schedule, where to park and how to buy tickets. Don’t forget to read the COVID-19 race safety protocols this weekend here.
After participating in the races, be sure to take in all the sights and spots that the state capital has to offer.
Following: Seven Austin barbecue joints that landed on the Texas Monthly’s Top 50 list.
Where to eat in Austin
Southern Congress
This bustling street known as SoCo has enough popular local restaurants, trendy boutiques, and hip stores to keep you entertained for hours. Take a pizza at Homemade slice, sushi at Lucky robot or ice cream at Type. Don’t forget to take photos in front of the murals scattered around the neighborhood, including the famous “I love you so much” painting outside Jos Coffee.
Barbecue
To hit Terry Blacks barbecue, right next to Barton Springs, to cross one of Austin’s most famous restaurants off your list and don’t be intimidated by the queue, the food is worth it. If you’re looking to head to a newer establishment, try Interstellar BBQ, which recently landed second in the Top 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in Texas Monthlys.
Tacos
To see the quirky sign known on social media for its snark, head to El Arroyos in the city center, serving giant servings of Tex-Mex and famous margaritas. For a smaller joint, just north of the UT campus is Vaquero Taquero, a walk-in-style taqueria with little outside seating, but some of the best tacos in town.
The best tacos in Austin:The complete list
Vegan restaurants
Even though Austins is known for its tacos and barbecues, the town is still home to some of the best options for those looking for plant-based foods. Arlos food truck offers cheap prices, is popular with omnivores and vegans, and their Bacn Cheezeburger tastes pretty close to the real thing. Rebel cheese specializes in a wide variety of vegan cheeses and currently offers weekend brunch on its terrace. If you miss their cheese after you leave Austin, sign up for their monthly cheese club, which ships all over the continental United States.
Agricultural markets
While this is a great place to shop for local produce and get some fresh farm produce, the Texas Farmers Market in Mueller also offers amazing bites from different cuisines, locally made jewelry, and household items that make great gifts. The market is located in a pavilion in Mary Elizabeth Branch Park, which houses a playground and interactive water area with plenty of room for kids and dogs to play.
Following:Where to find Austin area farmers markets (almost) every day of the week
Outdoor activities in and around Austin
Zilker Park
Famous Zilker Park off Barton Springs Road offers stunning views of the Austin skyline, with plenty of lawn space for hosting a picnic, playing on a sand volleyball court, reading with friends or jogging. The park is full of green spaces and is still the best place in town to post an Instagram post.
Vaccinated and ready to have some fun in Austin?More than 70 places opened last year
Pumpkins
It’s starting to cool down in Texas, and you know what that means: it’s time to hit the pumpkin. A few minutes drive from the city, the Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown, there is a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, and a petting zoo. Barton Hill Farms Austin pumpkin patch on the Colorado River will feature live music on weekends, apple cannons, and a beer and cider garden.
Following:Pumpkin patches! Haunted houses! 10 fall activities to do with kids in Austin
Lady Bird Lake
One of the city’s most revered gems, Lady Bird Lake, affectionately known as Town Lake, is a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. Join other trail enthusiasts for a walk, run or bike ride on the 10-mile loop around Town Lake to take in some of the city’s most iconic views.
Barton Sources
Whatever the season, Austin’s iconic spring-fed pool is worth a visit. The grassy slopes are filled with bathers on a warm day and the blue-green water is perfect for a cold morning swim. Entrance fee for non-resident adults is $ 9, but visitors can swim for free in a less maintained section of the spring.
To take a walk. Not really.10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to experience the beauty of the Hill Country.
Bars in Austin
Sixth street
Don’t worry about getting bored on this strip of nightlife, dining, entertainment, and bars in the heart of downtown Austin. The section known as Dirty Sixth on its own could have considered Austin strange. Cars are stuck on the strip to allow visitors and bar hoppers to roam as they please.
Rainey Street
Not a fan of the chaos of Sixth Street? Explore the street lined with historic houses that house a collection of upscale bars, brasseries and restaurants. Rainey Street has its fair share of trendy food trucks and restaurants, but its breweries and cocktail bars are what entices tourists and locals alike to wander this row of nightlife.
Places to have a beer in Austin
Head straight off the trail to a local beer garden for a more relaxed evening on the town. Easy tigerThe downtown Creekside location is a bakery and brewery all in one. Austin Beer Garden brewery is a great place for families and hosts live music, pizza and other food in its large, bustling warehouse.
Dance halls
If you’re new to Texas, you can learn two-step how to do this at Broken spoke, an old-fashioned honky-tonk that played host to legends Willie Nelson and The Chicks. Sams Town Point is a welcoming event space open since the 1980s, with live music in the evenings.
Record purchases
The live music capital of the world has its share of popular and niche record stores. Attend an in-store concert at Waterloo Archives, arguably the most famous store located on N. Lamar Blvd. Antones discs on Guadalupe St. sits just north of the UT campus and is proud of its collection of Texas artists.
Live music venues
Austin is known for its live music, and the city’s venues and bars always play host to local musicians or traveling headliners on weekend nights. Overwhelmed with options? Don’t worry, live music will also be played at COTA throughout the weekend, with numbers played at five locations around the venue at the end of each night. You can consult the concert program here.
Following:Fancy some live music? Austin’s outdoor sites provide oasis in times of pandemic purgatory
