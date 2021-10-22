Hollywood tragic story of accidents on set | Entertainment





Hollywood is the land of fantasy, but the very real specter of death can loom over television and movie sets. The death of the 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins while working on the movie "Rust" in New Mexico after actor Alec Baldwin unloaded a propeller pistol is just the latest tragedy on set. There have been several cases of deaths of crew members and stuntmen on the job, including a stuntwoman who died while performing on the set of "Deadpool 2" in 2017. The cast members also died from accidents during production, including: Brandon lee In 1993, Brandon Lee was shooting the final scenes of the movie "The Crow" when he died after being shot with a propeller pistol. Actor Michael Massee, who played drug dealer Funboy in the film, shot Lee in a scene who with a gun later turned out to be improperly loaded. The dummy bullets had been replaced with cardboard wadding, but a fragment of bullet had broken and remained in the pistol. The metal tip of the dummy bullet hit Lee's abdomen. The son of famous martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee was 28 years old. Lee's family issued a statement after the death of Hutchins. "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the 'Rust' incident, the statement read. filming. Period." Jon-Erik Hexum Jon-Erik Hexum rose to fame in 1982 after landing the lead role of Phineas Bogg in the NBC series "Voyagers!" The tall and strikingly beautiful actor was a rising star and soon chosen to play Mac Harper, a CIA agent posing as a male model in the "Cover Up" television series. While filming, Hexum allegedly played with a propeller pistol from a scene and shot himself in the head. White stuffed a piece of his skull into his brain and he was taken out of the resuscitation system a week later. His character was then struck off the show. Vic Morrow Victor Morrow had a long career as an actor and director by the time he found himself starring in "Twilight Zone: The Movie" in 1982. Morrow played a racist who is sent back in time and placed in situations where he is persecuted. In a scene directed by John Landis, the actor and two child actors, Myca Dinh Le, 7, and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, 6, were filmed fleeing a Vietnamese village during the Vietnam War as an American A army helicopter flew over them. The helicopter crashed as a result of a pyrotechnic explosion, landing on Morrow, 53, and the children who were killed. Landis, the pilot and three others were charged with manslaughter. They were all acquitted following a high-profile trial that lasted nearly nine months.

