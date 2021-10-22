Bollywood Roundup: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Chopra, Rohit Shetty, and more …

Samantha could just ask for an apology instead of filing a defamation complaint

Hyderabad– South India’s hottest actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently filed libel claims against a few YouTube channels and an individual for posting malicious content about her, has apparently received a legal blow.

Samantha had filed complaints with the Kukatpally court in Hyderabad. After listening to her side of the case, the court apparently ordered that the actress could simply ask for an apology from her opponents, rather than suing for libel.

“The actress can seek apologies from the content owners of the affected YouTube channels, individuals and the media, rather than filing a complaint against them,” the court suggested, according to the reports.

The court then educated the actress and apparently said celebrities shared personal information in the public domain and then sued for libel.

“In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no feeling that some are high and some are low. We will hear Samantha’s case in accordance with the procedure, ”the court concluded.

Samantha’s announcement about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya had sparked unwanted comments and speculation about their relationship, and some channels went ahead and put her in touch with random coworkers.

Aditya Chopra offers a teaser of “Bunty Aur Babli 2”

Bombay– Yash Raj Films’ memorable “Bunty Aur Babli” returns with its second installment after a 16-year wait. The ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ teaser came out on Friday and it freaked audiences out for two reasons.

First, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 12 years and second, the film will see another series of “Bunty Aur Babli” in the form of Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

The rib-tickling comedy brings together two groups of crooks from different generations, one against the other. How they try to prove who is the best pair by layering on top of each other is the crux of the story.

The innovative teaser doesn’t take long to establish this rivalry as we see the two pairs of scammers troll each other mercilessly. By the time the teaser for the film hit the internet, it became a huge sensation. The audience was in a sweet nostalgia with a good dose of humor that is drawn from the rivalry between the two rival pairs.

The superbly crafted teaser has left many wondering who came up with the idea.

Well now we have learned that it was Aditya Chopra who had the brilliant idea to present the film in a unique way through her teaser which incidentally has no footage from the film. It rarely happens that a teaser doesn’t use footage from their movie and that’s what makes this ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ teaser all the more special.

Spilling the beans, Rani Mukerji reveals, “It was actually Adi’s idea to set up ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as a hilarious war of supremacy between two pairs of crooks with a teaser that won’t have any filmed sequence! He conceptualized it and he wrote it down. He wanted us to troll. It’s amazing to see the reaction to the teaser because we had so much fun shooting it!

The teaser hinted that the trailer for the film will be released on October 25. As Saif Ali Khan tries out the role of the original Bunty aka Rakesh, Rani Mukerji will reprise his role as Vimmy aka Babli in the film’s second installment.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who left audiences with his performance in “Gully Boy,” will play the new Bunty alongside talented actress Sharvari, who is making her foray into Bollywood with her new Babli character in this film.

Directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yashraj Films, “Bunty Aur Babli 2” is set to hit screens around the world on November 19th.

Rohit Shetty praises Anil Charanjeet for “Suraj Aur Saanjh”

Bombay– Actor Anil Charanjeett, known for his memorable roles in ‘PK’, ‘Raees’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Shershaah’ and more, received accolades from director Rohit Shetty for his series ‘Surah Aur Saanjh’.

‘Suraj Aur Saanjh’ is an original and romantic comedy series, starring Anil Charanjeett with Anjali Anand, Avinash Sachdev and Garima Yagnik, the series premieres on Pocket Films’ YouTube channel and Facebook Watch on October 22.

Asked about showing the series for filmmakers, Anil said, “I showed the series to the filmmakers I worked with. Director Rohit Shetty liked it, he said it would work, this movie is entertaining, and it is well done and designed. So half the battle is won.

‘Suraj And Saanjh’ is Anil’s first outing as a solo hero. Speaking of the responsibility and the challenges that a solo film brings, he said: “By making a solo film, the responsibility increases. The whole load is on your shoulders. The hard part as an actor was, the mimicry and then you’re someone’s fan.

The character of Anil is obsessed with Bollywood actors on the show, and takes a lot of references from successful comic book characters, “The main focus was that this shouldn’t look like mimicry as a lot of actors have brilliantly played the roles and others imitated them, but I didn’t want my performance to fall into that category, because my character is a fan, so there was a very thin line I had to walk towards that character.

When asked if his digital release had a lot of provocative elements, he replied, “He’s a family artist; anyone can watch it with their family and can easily relate to the story and the characters. The movie has a lot of references to other movies that most people have watched ”.

Parineeti Chopra: 2021 is my biggest birthday present

Bombay– Parineeti Chopra has a “working anniversary” this year, which she calls “the greatest gift” because she has received an appreciation for her films that the actress has not received in the past two years.

Parineeti, who turned 33 on Friday, in a conversation with IANS, spoke about her celebrations this year.

She said: “I am currently in Nepal filming for Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Uunchaai’. It will truly be a working anniversary and I am very excited because I have toured and traveled a lot this year. This is what I had imagined how this year’s anniversary would be given the kind of year I had. So that’s perfect and I’m excited.

The actress is ecstatic with the response she got for her releases “The Girl On The Train”, “Saina” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”.

She labels 2021 as her biggest birthday present.

“A lot of my friends and family joked about what you want for a birthday present… I told them I already had my birthday present. 2021 was my birthday present.

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Anek’ to be released on March 31, 2022

Bombay– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Anek’, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been on lockdown for release on March 31, 2022.

Ayushmann said, “It’s only every now and then that an actor discovers a story that takes him out of his comfort zone. While I have always supported the stories of novels, ‘Anek’ inspired me to play with renewed enthusiasm. It’s the kind of script that makes a person give it their all. I’m so proud that we made a movie like this and even more fortunate to have had the chance to headliner it.

Ayushmann said “Anek” is the kind of new age cinema he believes in.

He added: “I thank Anubhav Sir for choosing me to tell this special story and Bhushan Sir for being the support system we needed on our journey. Seeing our passion project spread to the world is so encouraging. “

The film is presented as an elegant spy thriller, set against the geopolitical context of northeast India.

Speaking about the release date, Sinha said, “It was a tough movie to write and hard to make. We shot it on rough terrain, but what makes it special is that the take out were so rewarding. It was a pleasure to work again with Ayushmann who, with his portrayal of Joshua, brought the story to life. (IANS)