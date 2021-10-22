Peter Scolari, actor of “Newhart” and “Bosom Buddies”, dies at 66





Peter Scolari, who became a celebrity on the shiny but canceled Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks, died Friday morning at the age of 66 from cancer, after a two-year illness. His death was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari in “Bosom Buddies”. Walt Disney / ABC Television Photo Archive Scolari was a prolific actor, both on television and on Broadway. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath in Girls, Hannah’s Father (Lena Dunham). From 1987 to 1989, he was nominated three times for Emmy Supporting Actor for his role as Michael Harris in Newhart, Bob Newhart’s beloved CBS comedy. Scolari worked until recently and featured frequently in the recently completed second season of Evil as Bishop Thomas Marx. On stage, Scolari has appeared on Broadway several times, most notably in Hairspray, Sneaky fox, Wicked, Magic / Bird and with Hanks in Lucky Guy in 2013. Bosom Buddies only aired for two seasons on ABC, but it sparked the careers of Hanks and Scolaris. On the show, Henry (Scolari) and Kip (Hanks), young New York professionals, who work at an advertising agency, adopt drag personas to move into a cheap women-only residence, the Susan B. Anthony Hotel. . Peter Scolari in “Odd Mom Out” in 2017. Bravo / NBCUniversal via Getty Images They also pretend to be the brothers of Buffy (Hanks) and Hildegard (Scolari) in order to make life a little easier, and thus be able to flirt with the women who also live in the hotel. Hanks Kip was sarcastic and funny, and Scolaris Henry was sweet and edgy, a perfect combination, if not for a long-running show, than for a friendship between the two actors. Prior to appearing on Broadway with Hanks in Lucky Guy, Scolari made a cameo appearance in Hanks’ 1996 first film, That Thing You Do! Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

