Hollywood mourns cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The tragic death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins at the age of 42 after being accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin in Albuquerque, New Mexico, not only left the movie world in shock, but also left a lot of people shocked at how such a horrific incident could happen on a tightly controlled film set.

The tragedy happened on Thursday during the filming of the new western Rust in the southwestern state of the United States at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe that is popular with Hollywood filmmakers.

Ms Hutchins, from Ukraine, and the film’s director, Joel Souza, “were shot dead when a gun was discharged by Alec Baldwin,” the Santa Fe sheriff said in a statement.

In 2019, the American filmmaker named Ms. Hutchins as one of their 10 rising cinematographic stars.

Ms Hutchins was taken to hospital but died of her injuries, while Mr Souza, 48, is being treated for his injuries.

The terrible event cut short the life of an artist who quickly carved out a reputation for a profession that doesn’t always get the credit it deserves.

A director may have the final say in which direction the camera takes, but the cinematographer is the artist and technician who does the magic by capturing the light and making the camera conjure up the images we see. on the big screen.

And Mrs. Hutchins was already making a name for herself at the time of her death. She had worked on films such as the original low budget superhero film Sworn enemy (2020), split personality horror Dear (2019), and crime thriller Blind fire (2020).

She was born in 1979 in Ukraine, then part of the former Soviet Union, and raised on a Soviet military base in the Arctic. As she put it on her website, “I grew up surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines.”

She started her career in film by filming her own experiences in extreme sports such as skydiving and caving.

Before moving to the United States and starting to work in film, Ms. Hutchins worked as a journalist in Eastern Europe. In LA she worked in any film production job she could and also dabbled in fashion photography (“I wanted to learn the aesthetics of lighting – how you set the mood, the feeling . ”she says) and studied at the American Film Institute Conservatory from 2013 to 2015.

I am so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film. pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 – Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) 22 October 2021

“One thing I’ve learned is that cinematography isn’t something you do yourself. It’s a group project,” she said. American filmmaker. “You have to develop your own vision, but the key to a successful film is communication with your director and your crew.”

His thesis project, Hidden, directed with director Farzad Ostorvazadeh, was screened at the Camerimage International Film Festival and was a finalist in the Vizio + Dolby Vision Filmmaker Challenge.

In 2018, she was one of the first eight female filmmakers to participate in the Fox DP Lab program, which was created to provide more opportunities for female filmmakers.

The cinematographer spent several weeks filming in Ireland last year and posted several videos and photos on her Instagram page of her work at Birr Castle and her time in Dublin.

In the days leading up to her death, Ms Hutchins posted a video of herself wearing a cowboy hat as she rode a horse down a trail and wrote: “One of the perks of turning a western is that you can ride a horse on your day off. “

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pays tribute to the late cinematographer, saying, “I am so, so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”

Magic mike Actor Joe Manganiello said, “She was an absolutely amazing talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see this. that she could do next.

“It is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for all those who knew her and worked with her…”.

