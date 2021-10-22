Actor Alec Baldwin injured Fremont director in gun tragedy





Actor Alec Baldwin shot with a propeller pistol on the set of a western, killing the director of photography and injuring the director, from Fremont. Joel Souza, 48, was injured in the shooting on Thursday afternoon and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital. Souza was born in Fremont and still lives in the Bay Area with his wife and two children. Souza directed the 2019 film Crown Vic, which followed the life of a Los Angeles cop tracking down two people who had killed other law enforcement officers. Baldwin was also the producer of this film. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting. In addition to injuring Souza, Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins, who was the cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” which they were filming in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe. FOLLOWING: Alec Baldwin missed the shot on film set, killing woman and injuring man, sheriff says A spokesperson for Baldwin said there had been an accident involving the misfiring of a prop pistol with blanks. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Rios said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was fired and how. No immediate charges were laid. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful. The 63-year-old actor is known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” as well as his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”. Propeller pistols fire blank, gunpowder charges that produce a flash and bang but not a hard projectile. But when the trigger is pulled, the paper or plastic padding is ejected from the barrel with sufficient force to be lethal at close range, as was found to be the case with an actor’s death in 1984. In Another accident on set in 1993, actor Brandon Lee was killed after a bullet was left in a propeller pistol. Production was stopped on “Rust”. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in Kansas in the 1880s, according to the Internet Movie Database. The teenager runs away with his longtime grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy was sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher. In 1993, Brandon Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a 44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow”. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine. In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a propeller pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the series. “Cover Up” television. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

