Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Shooting is a haunting reminder of other Hollywood set deaths





Hollywood history is rich in captivating scenes. But deaths on film and television sets have remained relatively rare. At least 43 people have died on film sets in the United States since 1990, while more than 150 have suffered life-changing injuries, according to a Associated Press investigation from 2016. Vic Morrow is pictured in 1966 while filming Combat, a popular WWII series.

The latest example came this week when actor Alec Baldwin unloaded a propeller pistol on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico, killing a crew member. The director of the film was also injured but survived. Here are some other major incidents in recent decades: 1982 Twilight Zone crash kills three Actor Vic Morrow and his two children died in 1982 after a helicopter fell on them while a special effects sequence was being filmed for the movie Twilight Zone, according to the AP. Five people, including director John Landis, were acquitted in 1987 of manslaughter charges, the AP said. The incident led to new safety standards on Hollywood sets. 1984 Jon-Erik Hexum dies in gun crash on camouflage shoot Actor Jon-Erik Hexum, pictured in 1982, died two years later on a film set after being killed with a blank loaded firearm.

Actor Jon-Erik Hexum died in 1984 after being shot in the head with a blank loaded .44 Magnum. The 26-year-old was on the set of the CBS Cover-Up television series and played Russian roulette, United Press International reported at the time. Blank cartridges, often used to mimic the sound of a gun battle, can be fatal when fired at close range, according to a report published in the American Journal of Forensic Medicine and Pathology. 1993 Brandon Lee killed on the set of The Crow Actor Brandon Lee, pictured in 1986, was killed in 1993 by an accidental gunshot while filming The Crow.

The death of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce and Linda Lee, is one of the best-known examples of a fatal incident on a film set. The 28-year-old actor was killed in 1993 by an accidental gunshot wound on the set of The Crow. The gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks for one scene, according to a Variety article at the time. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period, his sister, Shannon Lee, said on twitter Friday, following the Rust incident. 2007 Dark Knight crew member killed A special effects technician died in 2007 during the production of the film Batman The Dark Knight, when a truck carrying a camera platform hit a tree, the AP reported. Filming was not in progress when the incident occurred, according to the AP. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin discharged a propeller pistol on the set of the western movie “Rust” on Thursday, killing a crew member and injuring the film’s director. A spokesperson for Baldwin said the shooting was an accident, AP reported. Photo: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

