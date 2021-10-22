Entertainment
Kate Winslet Confirms “Conversations” on Mare of Easttown Season 2 | Entertainment
Kate Winslet has had “conversations” about a potential second season of Mare of Easttown.
The 46-year-old actress – who played Detective Mare Sheehan and produced the HBO miniseries, written by Brad Inglesby – gave a glimpse into the future of the series and admitted that she had no “clear answer” about series two for now.
She said OK! magazine: Honestly, I don’t have a clear answer. I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the show’s success has really surprised us.
The seven-episode series – which follows Mare, a small-town Pennsylvania police detective investigating reports of several young women missing as she grapples with her own personal issues – has received a positive response from the audience and critics.
Although it was originally conceived as a one-season program, its immense success has sparked discussions about another season.
Kate said: But I think until the scripts are in place so that we can really answer what and know what the full story of a season 2 might be, it’s hard to say what’s going to happen. happen.
We wouldn’t be able to match what we have already done and neither should we try, but we should do our best to at least provide something as captivating and entertaining as [the first] the season was.
The “Titanic” star went on to praise her connection to the cast, saying they were a vibrant and breathing community that she said appeared on screen.
She also called the show a fashionable moment, which would come from the realistic portrayal of middle-aged women and their bodies, and when Kate was named Best Leading Actress at the 2021 Emmy Awards, that meant so much to her because it suggested the world of television and film is changing.
She added: With Mare, I feel like we’re changing the dynamics of how big ladies are seen on screen, and that warms my heart.
In June, the Oscar winner revealed that series director Craig Zobel had offered to put on a scene with her fat belly and she had refused.
Now she explained: I think I was pointing fingers at women a lot less in terms of shape and appearance. It’s up to us to be completely real and represent ourselves with integrity and authenticity. If we weren’t doing this in our industry, then no one else has hope in hell.
