Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh likely to bid for new IPL team





New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2022 is expected to have 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy and Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to join the bidding war for the two new teams with d ‘other big players. The IPL governing body has launched a tender to acquire the rights to two new teams for the coming season. With the announcement date getting closer every day, many big names around the world have expressed interest in bidding for teams. Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could be in the running, according to reports, suggesting the race to own the teams is now bigger than ever. Currently, the Adani group, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group and the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United in the Premier League, are all in the process of owning the new squads. The names of other interested bidders are pharmaceutical companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. A Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists have also expressed interest, while Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also reportedly monitoring developments. BCCI is unwilling to give the rights to an offshore company and will prefer Indian buyers, but power equations can dramatically change the scenario, Outlook magazine said citing a source. Bollywood personalities have been linked to IPL from the start. Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla while Preity Zinta has stakes in Punjab Kings. Espncricinfo reported that the minimum bid price for each of the new franchises will be 2000 crore INR (around $ 270 million) and that there are six cities in the fray – including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and Cuttack. The last time BCCI put out a tender for new franchises was in 2015, when the Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions replaced the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, which had been inflicted. a two-year suspension. The results will be announced in Dubai on October 25, one day after the most anticipated cricket match of all time, the ICC World T20 blockbuster between India and Pakistan. IPL is the world’s most lucrative T20 cricket league and everyone wants a piece of the league that is hugely successful. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday October 22, 2021 11:35 IST

