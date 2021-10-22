The actor who shot Brandon Lee in the 1993 tragedy was also traumatized

Images of a distraught Alec Baldwin – who tragically killed a cinematographer with a movie prop gun – evoked memories of an actor who remained haunted for the rest of his life after he shot Brandon Lee with a firearm he believed was loaded with blanks.

The 28-year-old son of martial arts icon and legendary movie star Bruce Lee was killed in a freak accident on the set of The Crow on March 30, 1993, when fellow actor Michael Massee was supposed to shoot him hard bearing with a harmless pistol.

But when Massee fired the .44 Magnum revolver, the gunpowder in the blank cartridge ignited a bullet fragment that embedded in the barrel – propelling it into Lees’ body about 15 feet away in Carolco Studios in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Sun reported.

The fragment was apparently part of a dummy shell that lodged in the barrel – in what’s called a firecracker charge – in a previous scene without anyone noticing and hit Lee with it. practically the same force as a real bullet.

The actor died on the operating table after six hours of emergency surgery, leaving Massee devastated and forcing him to take a long sabbatical, the New York Times reported in a 2016 article about the death of the character’s actors from stomach cancer at the age of 64.

Brandon Lee was killed at just 28 years old. Barry King / WireImage

“What happened to Brandon was a tragic accident. It’s something I’m going to live with… It took me the time it took not to put it into perspective so much but to be able to move forward in my life, ”he told Extra TV in 2005, CNN reported.

“It’s very personal. This is something I want to make sure when I work that it never happens again. Therefore, I am very aware that things are going wrong on the set, he added.

The actor played the role of a drugged thug in The Crow, which starred Lee as a rock musician who had returned from the dead to take revenge on the gangsters who murdered him and his fiance.

The film starred Lee as a rock musician who had returned from the dead. Alamy Stock Photo

After an extended hiatus, Massee returned to the theater and played a terrorist in the hit Fox 24 series and a Satanist murderer in the NBC Revelations miniseries in 2005.

After an investigation, District Attorney Jerry Spivey said no criminal charges would be laid for Lee’s death because while negligence was a factor there was no evidence of wrongdoing, The Times reported in 1993.

A negligence lawsuit filed by Lee’s mother Linda Lee Cadwell against the studio was ultimately settled out of court, the LA Times reported that year.

A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot after a shooting accident on the set. Jim Weber / The New Mexican

A union that covers prop masters on Thursday said in an email seen by Indie Wire that the propeller pistol used by Baldwin contained a live cartridge.

After the tragic shooting, the devastated actor is said to have asked again and again why he was given a hot gun that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and director Joel Souza, 48, injured on set from the next Western Rust.

Halyna Hutchins was director of photography for “Rust” before her death. @HALYNAHUTCHIN via REUTERS

In all my years, I’ve never had a hot gun, the actor kept saying.

A witness said Baldwin was in shock after the ordeal and had no idea of ​​the severity of their injuries or of Halyna’s death.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died of her injuries. Souza was reportedly released from a hospital.

Bruce Lee is seen with his mother and son Brandon in 1970. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No charges were filed Thursday evening and detectives are still questioning witnesses.