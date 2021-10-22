Young stars filmed on the set

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting sent shock waves through the film industry.

The 42-year-old Ukrainian died Thursday after being accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin, 63, with a propeller pistol the actor used while filming his western, “Rust”.

But Hutchins isn’t the first person to be shot on set, with two previous gun deaths still haunting Hollywood.

Actor Brandon Lee was shot with a propeller pistol on the set of the 1994 film “The Crow”. The star who was the son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee was only 28 years old.

Meanwhile, aspiring star Jon-Erik Hexum died of a self-inflicted bullet in the head while filming the CBS series “Cover Up” in 1984. He was 26 years old.

These tragic deaths of young rising stars are still brought up frequently in Tinseltown, especially by prop experts who train actors in the safe handling of guns during production.

Hexum died after shooting himself on the set of “Cover Up”. CBS via Getty Images

“We use the utmost care and caution when putting all kinds of weapons in the hands of actors,” said Kevin Williams, props department supervisor at UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. NPR.

In Hollywood terminology, an accessory pistol can refer to a fake pistol or a real pistol used as an accessory. In the latter case, the weapon is only supposed to fire blanks, USA Today reports.

As The Post explained in a previous report, live ammunition consists of a cartridge containing propellant powder, which ignites when the pistol is fired, propelling the bullet out of the barrel.

Hexum’s death was ruled accidental and no one has faced criminal charges. PA

Blank cartridges, on the other hand, contain materials such as cotton, paper, or wax wadding, rather than metallic projectiles. However, they can still be fatal if the force propelling the cotton wool is strong enough or if the pistol is fired at close range.

This was the case with the tragic death of Hexum in 1984.

The star was imitating a game of Russian roulette during downtime on the set of “Cover Up” when he fired a blank bullet in the right side of his head. The force of the cotton ball fractured his skull, causing severe brain hemorrhage. He died six days later.

The death was ruled accidental and no one was charged with criminal charges. However, her mother subsequently received an out-of-court settlement from 20th Century Fox and the production team behind “Cover Up”.

While Hexum’s death made international news, it still wasn’t enough to stop a second gun death barely a decade later.

Lee was killed while filming “The Crow” in North Carolina Wire picture

Lee was shot and killed while filming The Crow in North Carolina when a propeller pistol that was an actual revolver was loaded with poorly manufactured .44 caliber dummy bullets, one of which lodged in the barrel and was discharged by a blank cartridge.

Due to these accidents, Hollywood now adheres to Security bulletins a union document for the safety standards for weapons and accessories. However, the document is not a binding law.

Williams told NPR that some pressure on the set means even the most careful props supervisor could violate those standards.

“When you’re on set, dealing with creatives and they ask for certain circumstances, sometimes it’s hard to say no to those requests,” he said. “Much of our industry is built on relationships, so sometimes people have to make questionable decisions. “

Hollywood adheres to Safety Bulletins, a document on the safety standards of weapons and accessories. Cinema gunsmith Christophe Maratier is seen handling a propeller pistol in his armory. AFP via Getty Images

Baldwin is said to be in shock at Thursday’s horrific incident, which also injured “Rust” director Joel Souza.

Baldwin would have asked why he had been given a “hot gun”, which means a real loaded gun.

While more details of the incident will no doubt be made public in the coming days, Williams says it could make prop oversight even more stringent during Hollywood productions.

“There are a lot of people suffering right now. We should not seek to blame, ”he said. “If there is a way to make filming safer in the future, then this is the path we need to take.”

However, gun deaths weren’t the only fatalities that occurred on Tinseltown film sets.

The Associated Press reports that between 1990 and 2016, “at least 43 people died on film sets in the United States and more than 150 suffered life-changing injuries.”

Baldwin is said to be in shock at Thursday’s horrific incident, which also injured “Rust” director Joel Souza. Jim Weber / The New Mexican