



Pierre Scolari Photo: Neilson barnard (Getty Images) Actor Pierre Scolari, who had a long career as a television actor, died Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. Her death was confirmed by director Ellen Lubin-Sanitsky. He was 66 years old. Scolari began acting in the late 1970s. Her first recurring television role was on the short-lived ABC sitcom in 1980. Good time girls, where he played street artist Benny Loman alongside Annie Potts, Georgia Engel and Lorna Patterson. He then got his big break that same year playing in another ABC sitcom, Bosom buddies, alongside Tom Hanks. He found his Bosom buddies costar in This thing you do!, which was also directed by Hanks. After Bosom buddies was canceled in 1982, he starred in small roles in classic TV shows like Family ties, The boat of love, Happy Days, and The twilight zone, eventually landed her second leading role in CBS Series Newhart, playing Michael Harris, the producer of the Dick Loudons TV show, the character of Bob Newhart. This role earned him three Emmy Award nominations. In 1997, he got a leading role in Honey I Shrunk Kids: The TV Show, where he played mad inventor Wayne Szalinski, originally played by Rick Moranis in the movies. He had various roles on television over the following years, appearing in West wing, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Ally McBeal, The king of queens, and countless other sitcoms and dramas. He’s also dubbed for beloved children’s animated shows, like Hi Arnold!, What’s up, Scooby Doo?, and Pinky and the Brain. G / O Media may earn a commission The next generation of AirPods

A more affordable alternative to AirPods Pro with many of the same features. Her next big recurring role was in Girls, playing the character of Lena Dunham, Hannah Horvath’s father, Tad. For this role, he won the Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016. His last roles were in the Apple TV + horror miniseries Lisey’s story (based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King) and the supernatural drama Paramount +, Wrong. [[[[Deadline]

