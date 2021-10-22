Entertainment
Award-winning teenage rapper shot dead in Sweden | World
STOCKHOLM (AP) An award-winning 19-year-old Swedish rapper was gunned down in southern Stockholm in an incident which media reported on Friday was likely linked to a gang.
The case shocked the Swedish entertainment world and highlighted what officials said was the urgent need to address the growing criminal gang activity in the Nordic country.
Rapper Einar was hit by multiple bullets in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and died on the spot on Thursday evening, police spokesman Ola Osterling told Swedish news agency TT.
Police are looking for at least two suspects who allegedly shot the rapper.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the rapper had recently received several threats. He said without providing details that Einar was shot at close range, execution style.
According to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the rapper’s murder was linked to a gang.
Einar, whose real name is Nils Gronberg, was born in Stockholm and rose to fame at the age of 16 when his song Katten i trakten, taken from his debut album Forsta klass, reached the top of the Swedish charts in 2019.
He won the Song of the Year award in 2019 and the Newcomer of the Year award a year later. Einars songs have been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times on Spotify.
I understand that he (Einar) meant a lot to many young people, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told SVT. It is of course tragic. It’s a young life that has died out.
Christian Democratic Party leader Ebba Busch said on Twitter that if politicians don’t take responsibility for tackling gang-related crimes, we can’t stand up for human dignity or security in the country.
Center Party leader Annie Loof said most people are fed up with senseless violence and want to see gang crime tackled. “
Swedish tabloid Expressen said Einars’ songs often dealt with crime, including guns, drugs and violence, and that the rapper was said to have had close ties to local criminal gangs. He had been seen hanging out and partying with gang members
According to Expressen, Einar was due to testify in a gang trial next week, but Swedish prosecutors had said earlier that they did not expect him to appear in court.
The rapper himself had previously been convicted of minor drug offenses, assault and unlawful driving, among others, SVT said.
Sweden has seen an increase in organized crime in recent years and several gang-related shootings have taken place in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.
In July, two young children were accidentally shot and wounded by unknown criminals in a suburb just outside Stockholm and in August three people were injured in a shooting in the southern town of Kristianstad linked to gangs .
A report from the Swedish National Council for the Prevention of Crime said earlier this year that Sweden is the only European country where fatal shootings have increased significantly since 2000, mainly due to the violent activity of organized gangs.
