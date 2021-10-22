Indian film ‘Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge’ to be adapted for Broadway

Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s hugely popular 1995 Bollywood film “Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge”, commonly abbreviated as DDLJ, is being adapted into a Broadway musical called “Come… Fall In Love.” The DDLJ musical.

Set between UK and India, the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, is the story of lovers who must overcome parental opposition to be together. He has performed at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir Cinema since its release and has had several extended theatrical tours elsewhere.

Chopra will direct the Broadway adaptation, which will feature the book and lyrics by Laurence Oliver Award winner Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and choreography by Rob Ashford (“Frozen”, “Thoroughly Modern Millie”) and associate choreographer. Shruti Merchant. The scenography will be produced by Derek McLane, winner of an Emmy and a Tony Award (“Moulin Rouge!”)

Principal Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be the composers. Musical supervision is provided by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Bill Sherman (“In The Heights”, “Hamilton”). Adam Zotovich is executive producer.

“Come on… fall in love. The DDLJ Musical ”will debut in the Broadway season 2022-2023, with a world premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022. A global casting search led by Duncan Stewart of Stewart / Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting Chief Shanoo Sharma will start imminently.

Chopra shared a note on the process that led to the musical. “Summer 1985. I was 14 and I was on vacation in London. My parents took my brother and I for our first musical theater experience, ”Chopra wrote. “The lights went out, the curtains went up and what happened over the next three hours left me speechless and stunned. Until then, I was an avid cinema kid and what I liked the most were Indian blockbusters on the big screen. But that day, what I saw on stage blew me away. I couldn’t believe that this kind of show could be created live on stage. But the most significant aspect that resonated with me was how similar musical theater was to our Indian films. It just wasn’t the fact that the two used songs to tell the story, it was so much more than that, it was the feeling they evoked that was exactly the same. Bright colors, heightened drama, passionate singing, shameless dancing, a classic story, a happy ending. It filled me with the same joy and the same emotions as a good Indian film. I then realized that worlds apart, languages ​​apart, Western musical theater and Indian films are two lost lovers long separated in time.

“Fall 2021… I’m embarking on my most ambitious project yet,” added Chopra. “I bring together two lost lovers, Broadway Musical and Indian Films. 26 years ago, I started my career with a film called ‘Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge’ (DDLJ, what he is more commonly known as). The film made history and changed my life and many others forever. But what many don’t know is that I never intended to do DDLJ in Hindi. As a 23 year old very influenced by Hollywood and American pop culture, I thought I would make a few Indian films and then move to Hollywood and do DDLJ for English speaking audiences all over the world with Tom Cruise as my Man from foreground. This obviously did not happen. DDLJ was released in 1995 and has become the oldest film in Indian cinema. It gave me my identity and started an amazing journey for which I will always be grateful.

“26 years later, I come back to my original vision of the history of DDLJ, a love story between an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story between two cultures… two worlds. But this time the medium is not the cinema but the theater. 26 years later, I’ll be directing DDLJ again, but this time as an English Broadway musical for a global audience.

“I am terribly nervous and incredibly excited. I’m a hardcore movie guy, I’ve never done theater in my life and here I’m trying to achieve the craziest ambition of my life. But what gives me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each of them is a master in their field and their genius and expertise will make it a fantastic show. “

“See you on stage in the fall of 2022 with ‘Come… Fall In Love. The DDLJ musical, ”added Chopra.

“DDLJ was my introduction to Indian cinema even before I knew who the amazing Aditya Chopra was, and the film had such joy and such a heart that I fell in love with it,” Benjamin said. “I was so happy to be approached to do the musical and I hope my work will help everyone fall in love with Simran and Raj and their journey through multiple cultures to love.”

“It’s a dream come true to bring the best of Indian Bollywood tradition to the Broadway stage,” Zotovich said. “Both cultures feature rich tapestries and ingenious storytelling for a multigenerational audience. I can’t wait for Broadway to experience this joyous new musical.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, said, “We look forward to sharing this story of love and happiness with international audiences and hope it touches their hearts as the film did for many. million people around the world over the past 26 years.