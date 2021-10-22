Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his boyfriends, daughters, dies at 66 – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Peter Scolari, who rose to prominence alongside Tom Hanks on the offbeat sitcom Bosom Buddies and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in Newhart, died on Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66.

Her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death to Deadline.

Scolari won an Emmy for his work on Girls, portraying the character of the father of series star Lena Dunhams. He has been nominated three times for an Emmy Supporting Actor for his work in Newhart.

The New York native recently appeared in the Evil series.

He has a long list of credits, appearing on shows such as Happy Days, Hotel, Family Ties, The Love Boat, Empty Nest, The West Wing, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

He lent his voice to the Christmas animated film The Polar Express, starring Hanks.

It was Bosom Buddies that made Scolari a star. He and Hanks took on the role of roommates who dressed as women so they could live in an affordable apartment in a female-only apartment building.

Scolari was also an accomplished stage actor, appearing in Broadway shows including Hairspray and Wicked. He also appeared on stage with Hanks in Lucky Guy in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Tracy Shayne and his children Nicholas, Keaton, Joseph and Cali.

