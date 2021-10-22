Who is Alec Baldwin? The colorful life of the Hollywood actor and father of seven | Ents & Arts News

Alec Baldwin has had a long career by Hollywood standards and comes from an impeccable stock of actors.

But the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on set after firing a propeller pistol, this isn’t the first time the American movie star has made headlines in her life offscreen.

Famous for his Hollywood roles and personal dramas, the 63-year-old is the oldest of four brothers, all of whom work in the entertainment industry – and he is arguably the best-known in the family.

Alec Baldwin was seen in tears outside the sheriff’s office



His career

Baldwin rose to fame on the CBS prime-time television soap opera Knots Landing.

He’s made a name for himself on the big screen in films like Beetlejuice and The Hunt For Red October, as well as his collaborations with directors Woody Allen, in films like Alice and Blue Jasmine, and Martin Scorsese in The Aviator and The Late. .

He also stars alongside Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible films and was nominated for an Oscar for his 2003 film The Cooler.

He won two Emmy Awards and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Jack Donaghy on the NCB sitcom 30 Rock, in which he starred alongside Tina Fey.

A woman has died and a man was injured after Alec Baldwin discharged a gun on a film set, officials have confirmed.



Saturday Night Live

The actor returned to television and embarked on a career in comedy in 2016 when he reprized the role of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, with his impressions earning him a large number of fans and the contempt of the former US president.

Mr Trump appeared to object, tweeting at the time: “Baldwin’s identity theft just can’t get worse.”

Baldwin, a Democrat and vocal critic of Mr. Trump, said the show – which earned him his third Emmy – helped jumpstart his acting career.

Alec Baldwin started posing as the former president on Saturday Night Live



Marriage, Divorce, and Voicemail Messages

The father of seven is no stranger to controversy.

In May 1990, Baldwin met actress Kim Basinger on the set of The Marrying Men. The couple were married for nine years and were embroiled in a bitter and protracted legal battle before divorcing in 2002.

In 2007, Baldwin left an angry voicemail message on his 11-year-old daughter’s phone, in which he called her a “Reckless, little pig”.

Voicemail was leaked after it was included in a sealed court record regarding the custody battle of Baldwin and Basinger.

At the time of the message, Ireland was living with her mother and did not respond to a call from her father.

Baldwin made headlines because of a voicemail he left for his daughter Ireland in 2007



“You are a rude, thoughtless little pig. You have neither the brains nor the decency as a human being,” Baldwin said in the post.

“I don’t care if you’re 12, or 11, or a kid, or your mom is a thoughtless pain in the a ** who doesn’t care what you do in what concerns me, ”he added.

The 59-year-old actor apologized, attributing it to grief over being “alienated as a father” and said he had suicidal thoughts after it was made public.

He is now married to yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas, with whom he has six children.

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin have six children together



Arrests

In October 1995, Baldwin allegedly assaulted a photographer who was filming his ex-wife with their three-day-old daughter as they returned from hospital.

Baldwin then had to pay celebrity snapper damages after he smashed his glasses and nose and doused his truckload of shaving cream.

In 2013, police were called after he was apparently involved in an altercation with a professional photographer outside his New York apartment.

Baldwin walked out of the 10th NYC Police Station after being arrested over parking argument



It happened days after his second wife, Hilaria, gave birth to the couple’s first daughter.

“All I can say is I was doing my job asking him normal questions and he rocked. That’s it,” the man told TMZ.

His late-night talk show “Up Late with Alec Baldwin” was also deleted in 2013 after he apologized for homophobic comments done during the clash.

He also pleaded guilty to harassment and agreed to take an anger management course following a dispute over a parking space in 2019.

Alec Baldwin in New York court after pleading guilty to harassment for a row of parking lot



Airline problem

Baldwin was kicked out of a Los Angeles-New York flight in 2011 after refusing to stop playing the Word with Friends game on his smartphone.

While waiting for take-off, Baldwin would have verbally assaulted the flight attendant before being removed from the plane.

He then expressed his anger on Twitter, likening the staff’s attitude to “retired Catholic school gym teachers from the 1950s.”