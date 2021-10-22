Classic Bollywood hit musical on its way to Broadway – Deadline

Come fall in love, a new musical based on the 1995 Bollywood hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will open on Broadway in the 2022-2023 season after a world premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022.

Widely known by his initials DDLJ, the film was directed by Aditya Chopra, who will make her directorial debut with the musical. The India and US-based creative team will include Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, who will compose the music, Neil Benjamin (Legally blonde, mean girls) writing the book and lyrics, and Rob Ashford (Frozen) choreography with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. Derek McLane (Red Mill!) will design the sets. Adam Zotovich is executive producer.

The announcement came today from producers Yash Raj Films, India’s largest film studio, chaired by Chopra and owned by his family. The musical will mark the studio’s 50th anniversary.

Chopra made his directorial debut on the DDLJ film, which has become one of the highest grossing and longest-running films in the history of the Indian film industry. DDLJ is still going on in some Indian theaters.

In a statement, the director said he saw his first musical when he was 14 in 1985, and “I realized then that worlds apart, languages ​​apart, Western musical theater and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time. DDLJ my first film came out in 1995 and has become the oldest film in Indian cinema. 26 years later, I return to my original vision of the history of DDLJ, a love story of an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story of two cultures… two worlds.

“But this time,” he continues, “the medium is not cinema but theater. 26 years later I will lead DDLJ again, but as an English Broadway musical for a worldwide audience. I am terribly nervous and incredibly excited. But what gives me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each of them is a master in their field and their genius and expertise will make it a fantastic show. “

The staging – full title: Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical – tells the story of Simran, a young Indo-American woman whose future is determined by an arranged marriage in India with a family friend. The official synopsis: When she convinces her very strict father that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls in love with the charming Rog, and her prudent and logical plans fall apart. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree American Rog win over her traditional father? Take a whirlwind trip from Boston to Europe to India as cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic comedy film Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge.

Information on Broadway dates, casting, and additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date. A global casting search will be led by Duncan Stewart of Stewart / Whitley casting and Shanoo Sharma, casting director of Yash Raj Films.

“DDLJ was my introduction to Indian cinema even before I knew who the amazing Aditya Chopra was, ”said Benjamin, author of books and lyrics,“ and the film had such joy and such a heart that I fell in love with it. I was so happy to be approached to do the musical and hope my work will help everyone fall in love with Simran and Rog and their journey through multiple cultures to love. The world can always use a little more cultural understanding, and I can’t wait to sit in a theater with an audience sharing the joy and surprise of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. “

Barry Edelstein, Artistic Director of Old Globe, said: “The Old Globe is more than happy to bring Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical to our stage. Working with brilliant director Aditya Chopra as he makes his stage debut is a true honor for all of us at The Globe. And it’s a special privilege to bring India’s most popular film to a vivid theatrical life in San Diego, as we build on the Globe’s legendary legacy of creating a new musical theater. exciting and important.