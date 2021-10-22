Timeline of accidental Hollywood deaths unfolds in the wake of Alec Baldwin’s pistol shooting – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Thursday when actor Alec Baldwin unloaded a propeller pistol on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shooting took place on the set of the independent western movie Rust. READ MORE: Carson residents sue over foul odor Hutchins, 42, was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where she died. Rust director Joel Souza, 42, was also injured in the shooting but survived. The circumstances are under investigation. It is still unclear whether Baldwin’s pistol was loaded blank or with live ammunition. READ MORE: Crew member killed, second injured after Alec Baldwin unloads propeller pistol while filming in New Mexico There have been several notable accidents on television and movie sets over the years, some involving firearms. Here are just a few: 1984 : Actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a propeller pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the TV series Cover Up.

: Actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a propeller pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the TV series Cover Up. 1993: Actor Brandon Lee, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, died aged 28 after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while he was filming of a death scene for the movie The Crow. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine. Lees Shannon’s sister tweeted on Thursday: Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period. 2014 : Assistant cameraman Sarah Jones was hit and killed by a train on the set of Midnight Rider in Georgia, an unreleased film about rock star Gregg Allman. Director Randall Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter and served time in jail.

: Assistant cameraman Sarah Jones was hit and killed by a train on the set of Midnight Rider in Georgia, an unreleased film about rock star Gregg Allman. Director Randall Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter and served time in jail. 2014 While filming Star Wars: Episode VII, a door from the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on actor Harrison Ford and broke his leg, forcing him to undergo surgery.

While filming Star Wars: Episode VII, a door from the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on actor Harrison Ford and broke his leg, forcing him to undergo surgery. 2015 : Two pilots were killed and a third injured in a small plane crash on the set of Tom Cruise’s film American Made in Columbia. Alan Purwin, a movie pilot and stuntman, was killed, along with Venezuelan crew member Carlos Berl. Jimmy Lee Garland, a pilot from Georgia, was seriously injured but survived.

: Two pilots were killed and a third injured in a small plane crash on the set of Tom Cruise’s film American Made in Columbia. Alan Purwin, a movie pilot and stuntman, was killed, along with Venezuelan crew member Carlos Berl. Jimmy Lee Garland, a pilot from Georgia, was seriously injured but survived. 2017 : Stuntwoman Joi SJ Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver while performing a stunt on a motorcycle. Harris hit a curb, was thrown from the bike and went through a window, eyewitnesses and an official report after the crash said.

: Stuntwoman Joi SJ Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver while performing a stunt on a motorcycle. Harris hit a curb, was thrown from the bike and went through a window, eyewitnesses and an official report after the crash said. 2017: Stuntman John Bernecker has died after falling 22 feet from a balcony on the set of The Walking Dead in Georgia. In 2019, a jury awarded his family more than $ 8 million in damages in a wrongful death trial. NO MORE NEWS: CDC announces immediate recall of popular household item (Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

