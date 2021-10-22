An overview of CSUN’s fashion department – Daily Sundial

Taught by the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, the Clothing Design and Production program teaches a variety of skills to students interested in fashion.

In addition to learning how to draw, sew, design and style, undergraduates at CSUN can learn about facets of the fashion industry and how to become a fashion designer and a successful merchandiser.

Jongeun Kim has been teaching in the Clothing Design and Merchandising Program at CSUN for about 15 years, as well as courses in production, human behavior, smart fashion, and e-commerce marketing.

Fashion is always in fashion, it’s a lifetime’s work, Kim said. You work, but that’s what you love.

The Department of Family and Consumer Sciences offers undergraduate programs in the field of fashion, such as clothing design and production, clothing merchandising, or textiles and clothing.

Each program has its own specialty, from which students can choose. The textile and clothing program generally focuses on fibers, fabrics, the manufacturing of various materials and the fashion market.

Kim recommends that undergraduates in the program become familiar with Adobe and Microsoft Excel.

Clothing design and production is a more hands-on program, where students can learn the creative process of designing. What sets this apart from other programs is that a portfolio is not required to apply.

Rochelle Mendez, a graduate student at CSUN, received her undergraduate degree in the Clothing Design and Merchandising program. Mendez said she applied for the program because it didn’t just focus on building clothing, it also offered classes in costume history, textiles, and clothing psychology, which she did had not considered before.

Mendez said she was happy the program didn’t require a portfolio to enroll, as many new incoming students herself included at the time have yet to complete their assignments, experience, or accomplishments.

Students applying to the program may benefit from not submitting a portfolio since first year students are at the introductory level of the program. Mendez said not requiring the portfolio would prevent many students from being accepted.

While a portfolio is intended to measure an individual’s level of expertise, the [Apparel Design and Merchandising] The curriculum here at CSUN is much more concerned with making sure everyone has a solid understanding of fundamental concepts and an overarching core skill set that can be continually developed, Mendez said.

Through the program, she gained knowledge about fabrics, design, technology and the importance of fashion trends. She started learning the basics of fashion design and learned to sew by hand, then moved on to pattern design and draping.

Each spring semester, seniors can present their work at the Trends Fashion Show. The designer students are working on their collections for the fashion show during the spring semester.

The Trends Fashion Show helps student designers showcase their collection, which exposes students to other developed fashion designers attending the show. The first prize winner has the opportunity to display their collection in the Bloomingdales department store in Sherman Oaks.

Mendez designed numerous articles during his undergraduate years. She created a masculine look for the annual Trends fashion show, which featured tailored pants, a long black poplin jacket, and a white lace applique.

I was a complete novice before joining the program, Mendez said. So all I know and all the skills I have is because of that.

Mendez created a three-piece look for the 2020 Trends fashion show, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The first item was a cropped turquoise mid-thigh and halter top combo, which used 3D scale polyester and satin. The second was a pink asymmetric skirt and sleeveless boat neck top with an opening in the back in fringed satin and mesh fabric, and the third was a long yellow jacket with a deep collar and sheer mesh pants.

She also made a strapless plastic A-line dress with blue origami butterflies placed between the clothes facing each other for her senior project.

Mendez is currently designing a five-piece look and a collection of 10 conversions.

I also encourage anyone who wants to develop a very important skill throughout their life like sewing to check it out or maybe even anyone looking for some fun, creative and hands-on elective classes to take, said Mendez. The faculty is amazing, the class sizes are relatively small, so the teaching is often quite individualized and the content is so interesting.

This year, the seniors are developing a project called Avant-garde, which is an opportunity for students to create a collection of their choice and present it to the public.

Seeing your vision and your hard work come to life was so rewarding, euphoric and encouraging. It made me feel like a real fashion designer, Mendez said.