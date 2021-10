Bollywood minted Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to be adapted in Broadway musical

An Americanized stage version of the Bollywood favorite Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is in the works, with a creative team made up of artists based in India and the United States. The musical, titled Come Fall In LoveThe DDLJ Musical will premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022, with a view to moving to Broadway later in the season. Aditya Chopra, who wrote and directed the 1995 blockbuster, will direct the theatrical adaptation. (Chopra is also the president of Yash Raj Films, named after his father, an industry titan who produced the film.) Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, collaborators of several 21st century Bollywood sheet music, will compose for the musical comedy ; a production rep declined to comment on whether the show intended to incorporate any of Jatin and Lalit Pandit’s numbers from the film, which went on to become hits in their own right. Some Broadway names are also on board for the Westernized take: executive producer Adam Zotovich, writer and lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally blonde, mean girls), choreographer Rob Ashford (Millie frozen and completely modern), set designer Derek McLane and music supervisor Bill Sherman. Shruti Merchant, an artist and producer based in India, will be the associate choreographer (she comes from a family of dance masters, including her grandfather B. Hiralal and her sister Vaibhavi Merchant). The film tells the love story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians based in London who fall in love on a train journey through Europe. When Simran’s father hears about it, he moves the family to India and arranges a wedding for her. As any romantic playwright would like, true love wins out in the end. The show, however, will adjust the plot to what Chopra says is closer to his original take on the story, with Simran now an Indian-American living in Boston. Raj is now introduced as Rog; it is not clear whether the character will remain a non-resident Indian. A global casting search will soon be launched, marking another Broadway-Bollywood collaboration, with Duncan Stewart of Stewart / Whitley Casting and Shanoo Sharma of Yash Raj Films at the helm. The marriage of Indian cinema and Western scenes is not a new concept, with Bombay Dreams (although not an adaptation of an actual Bollywood movie) aired in the West End in 2002 and on Broadway in 2004. A musical version of the 2001 film Monsoon wedding premiered at Berkeley Rep in 2017. A reworked edition was slated to play in the UK last year, but was dropped due to the pandemic; a race in India and potential international transfers (including UK and US) were announced last October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.playbill.com/article/bollywood-hit-dilwale-dulhania-le-jayenge-to-be-adapted-into-broadway-aimed-musical The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos